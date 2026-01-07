Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

Key insights from the news Copy A 43-year-old truck driver named Aphinan was found dead in a dormitory in Samut Prakan on January 6, with his dog Jao Pao guarding the door.

Police reported no visible injuries on Aphinan's body, indicating he had likely been dead for at least eight hours before discovery.

Co-workers noted Aphinan had no known health issues and had been socializing the night before; he responded to calls but did not come out.

The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death, while relatives have been informed for funeral preparations.

A 43 year old container truck driver was found dead in a worker dormitory in Samut Prakan yesterday, January 6, with his loyal dog lying quietly outside the door.

Police from Bang Phli Police Station were alerted to the death and arrived at the truck yard dormitory in Bang Chalong subdistrict alongside rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Inside the room, they discovered the body of a man identified as Aphinan, a truck driver from Udon Thani province, lying on his side on a mattress. Near the door, his pet dog, Jao Pao, was found lying outside the door, refusing to leave its owner’s side.

Dailynews reported that there were no visible injuries or signs of struggle on the body, and police believe the man had been dead for at least eight hours before he was found.

Co-workers told officers that Aphinan had no known health issues or drug problems. He had been drinking with friends the night before, but did not appear unwell. One co-worker said they called out to him that morning and heard a response, but he never emerged from the room. When they went to check, they found him unresponsive.

Officers photographed the scene and recorded the incident before transferring the body to Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Relatives have been notified to prepare religious funeral rites.

