Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

An explosive attack targeted a patrol vehicle in Yala province, resulting in severe injuries to three Border Patrol Police officers. The incident occurred while they were returning from a medical check-up in Yala city. One officer later succumbed to injuries, and two others remain in critical condition.

The attack took place in Thanto district, Yala, affecting officers from the Border Patrol Police Special Task Force 44, stationed at Baan Sri Tha Nam. The assailants, whose identities and numbers remain unknown, detonated a roadside bomb as the officers drove back from their health examination.

Initial reports indicate that Police Sergeant Major Isaret Intharaphat was driving the armoured pickup truck back to their base at Baan Sri Tha Nam. The bomb, believed to be an improvised explosive device, was buried beneath the road’s surface and detonated as they passed, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The explosion left Police Sergeant Major Isaret Intharaphat unconscious, while Police Lance Corporal Panuwat Wetchapasarn remained conscious and is currently awaiting X-ray results. Police Lance Corporal Monpitak Petnui was also rendered unconscious, with medical personnel working to revive him.

This incident comes in the wake of a recent attack involving the shooting and burning of local defence volunteers in Bannang Sata on April 28. The ongoing violence in the region continues to pose significant challenges to both local security forces and residents, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a bomb attack targeted a volunteer defence force vehicle in Thung Yang Daeng district, Pattani province, on April 23, injuring seven personnel. The blast occurred at 3.16 PM when the armoured pickup truck was crossing the Pakuh Bridge toward the Khomis market.

The attackers’ identities and number remain unknown, as the explosion was triggered along the highway. The injured officers have been identified as Nurman Yama, Maromulee Tomudi, Muhamaseng Ismai, Zuhai Pan Yuso, Masaburi Nawe, Atthaporn Toikaew, and Ahamah Wanee.

