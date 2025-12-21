Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

Police are hunting for a suspect. This comes after a man was shot dead during a confrontation in Chon Buri’s Phanat Nikhom district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nanthaphon Nanainboon, an investigator from Phanat Nikhom Police Station, said officers were alerted to the shooting at Chum Saeng Village, Moo 10, Mon Nang subdistrict. At the scene, police found a man, identified only as Mr Nong, dead. He had three gunshot wounds to his torso.

Nearby, officers discovered a white four-wheeled truck with a bullet hole in the driver’s side door. They found a baseball bat belonging to the victim close to the body. Additionally, three spent bullet casings of an unknown calibre were found. A search of the vehicle uncovered a black bag containing a firearm and one magazine. They also found a single bullet of unspecified size.

According to the victim’s wife, a 33 year old woman identified as Ms A, the incident followed a domestic dispute. She told police that while she and her child were attending a friend’s birthday celebration, her husband confronted her over suspicions of an alleged affair involving a mutual friend, identified as Mr Kai.

Ms A said she invited Mr Kai to the village to discuss the matter and clear up the misunderstanding. However, the discussion escalated into an argument. Moments later, she heard three gunshots. When she turned back, she saw her husband collapsed on the ground beside the baseball bat. Mr Kai fled the scene.

Shocked by what had happened, Ms A immediately contacted police and emergency services. Unfortunately, her husband was pronounced dead at the scene upon their arrival shortly.

Police are now actively searching for Mr Kai and will further question Ms A as part of the investigation to establish the motive behind the shooting and pursue appropriate legal action, as reported by Khao Sod.