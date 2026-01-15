Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

Key insights from the news Copy A popular fishing content creator went missing on January 14 after his boat was found unmanned in Mabprachan Reservoir, Chon Buri.

A popular fishing content creator went missing yesterday, January 14, after his boat was found drifting unmanned in Mabprachan Reservoir, Chon Buri. Rescue teams launched an urgent search following reports that he had vanished while testing the boat.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre received a report of a possible drowning at Mabprachan Reservoir in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, prompting a coordinated response from rescue divers, Nong Prue police, and volunteers.

At the scene, officers found a black Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok plates parked near the reservoir’s edge. A blue fibreglass boat and fishing gear had also been pulled ashore and tied to a pontoon.

According to witnesses, the boat was first spotted tangled in water hyacinths around 1pm, drifting alone in the reservoir. The individual who found it said they did not see the boat’s owner nearby and brought the vessel ashore out of concern, before alerting authorities.

Water rescue officers confirmed that after being notified of the drifting boat, they contacted the wife of the pickup truck’s owner. She explained that her husband had travelled to Pattaya to buy and test a boat, but she lost contact with him shortly after.

Dailynews reported that emergency responders already launched a wide-area search operation, but no trace of the man has been found so far.

Officials have confirmed that the missing individual is a popular fishing content creator with several followers on TikTok. Search efforts remain active at the reservoir, with teams continuing to scour the area for signs of the missing man.

