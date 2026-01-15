Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

Photo via Facebook: Pattayanews

Key insights from the news

  • A popular fishing content creator went missing on January 14 after his boat was found unmanned in Mabprachan Reservoir, Chon Buri.
  • Rescue teams initiated a search following reports of a possible drowning, with divers and police coordinating efforts after the boat was discovered drifting.
  • Witnesses reported the boat tangled in water hyacinths, and the owner's wife indicated he had lost contact while testing the boat after traveling to Pattaya.
  • Search operations are ongoing, with no signs of the missing man found yet; similar recent incidents involved tourists rescued after going missing during a dive near Koh Racha Noi.

A popular fishing content creator went missing yesterday, January 14, after his boat was found drifting unmanned in Mabprachan Reservoir, Chon Buri. Rescue teams launched an urgent search following reports that he had vanished while testing the boat.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre received a report of a possible drowning at Mabprachan Reservoir in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, prompting a coordinated response from rescue divers, Nong Prue police, and volunteers.

At the scene, officers found a black Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok plates parked near the reservoir’s edge. A blue fibreglass boat and fishing gear had also been pulled ashore and tied to a pontoon.

According to witnesses, the boat was first spotted tangled in water hyacinths around 1pm, drifting alone in the reservoir. The individual who found it said they did not see the boat’s owner nearby and brought the vessel ashore out of concern, before alerting authorities.

Water rescue officers confirmed that after being notified of the drifting boat, they contacted the wife of the pickup truck’s owner. She explained that her husband had travelled to Pattaya to buy and test a boat, but she lost contact with him shortly after.

Dailynews reported that emergency responders already launched a wide-area search operation, but no trace of the man has been found so far.

Officials have confirmed that the missing individual is a popular fishing content creator with several followers on TikTok. Search efforts remain active at the reservoir, with teams continuing to scour the area for signs of the missing man.

Related Articles

In similar news, two tourists went missing during a dive near Koh Racha Noi and were rescued hours later after a coordinated search by Thai naval and rescue teams. The missing duo was spotted near some rocks on the southeastern shore of Koh Racha Noi. Rescuers pulled them from the water and brought them safely back to Koh Racha Yai.

