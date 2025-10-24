Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks

Two tourists went missing during a dive near Koh Racha Noi and were rescued hours later after a coordinated search by Thai naval and rescue teams.

The alarm was raised around 3pm yesterday, October 23, when staff at The Racha Hotel on nearby Koh Racha Yai reported that two tourists, a Thai national and a German, had failed to return from their diving trip. The pair had entered the water at approximately 1.30pm but quickly lost contact with their boat.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangchin, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, immediately mobilised a large-scale search through the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC 3), based at Cape Panwa.

Naval vessel T.272 joined the effort alongside two smaller boats, Racha 4 and Racha 15, as well as divers from the Kusontham Foundation.

By 5pm, the missing duo was spotted near some rocks at Ao Rang Kai, on the southeastern shore of Koh Racha Noi. Rescuers pulled them from the water and brought them safely back to Koh Racha Yai for a medical check-up. No serious injuries were reported.

Captain Pichet Songtan, spokesperson for Thai MECC 3 and Director of its Public Relations Division, praised the rapid response of all teams involved.

“The Maritime Security Command Region 3 remains committed to protecting lives and ensuring safety across the Andaman Sea.”

The divers’ identities have not been released, but officials confirmed both were in stable condition and had likely been swept off course by strong currents, reported The Phuket News.

The successful rescue has been credited to swift coordination between the Royal Thai Navy, local volunteers, and marine security forces.

Tourists and operators in the region are being reminded to maintain constant communication and check weather and sea conditions before diving or setting out on marine excursions.

For maritime emergencies or to report incidents at sea, the Maritime Security Command Region 3 operates a 24-hour hotline on 1465.