Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks

Rescue teams launch urgent search after boat loses contact

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
190 1 minute read
Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Thai MECC 3 Facebook

Two tourists went missing during a dive near Koh Racha Noi and were rescued hours later after a coordinated search by Thai naval and rescue teams.

The alarm was raised around 3pm yesterday, October 23, when staff at The Racha Hotel on nearby Koh Racha Yai reported that two tourists, a Thai national and a German, had failed to return from their diving trip. The pair had entered the water at approximately 1.30pm but quickly lost contact with their boat.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangchin, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, immediately mobilised a large-scale search through the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC 3), based at Cape Panwa.

Naval vessel T.272 joined the effort alongside two smaller boats, Racha 4 and Racha 15, as well as divers from the Kusontham Foundation.

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | News by Thaiger

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | News by Thaiger

By 5pm, the missing duo was spotted near some rocks at Ao Rang Kai, on the southeastern shore of Koh Racha Noi. Rescuers pulled them from the water and brought them safely back to Koh Racha Yai for a medical check-up. No serious injuries were reported.

Related Articles

Captain Pichet Songtan, spokesperson for Thai MECC 3 and Director of its Public Relations Division, praised the rapid response of all teams involved.

“The Maritime Security Command Region 3 remains committed to protecting lives and ensuring safety across the Andaman Sea.”

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | News by Thaiger

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | News by Thaiger

The divers’ identities have not been released, but officials confirmed both were in stable condition and had likely been swept off course by strong currents, reported The Phuket News.

The successful rescue has been credited to swift coordination between the Royal Thai Navy, local volunteers, and marine security forces.

Tourists and operators in the region are being reminded to maintain constant communication and check weather and sea conditions before diving or setting out on marine excursions.

For maritime emergencies or to report incidents at sea, the Maritime Security Command Region 3 operates a 24-hour hotline on 1465.

Latest Thailand News
Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine

23 seconds ago
Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | Thaiger Phuket News

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks

1 hour ago
Top lawyer questions Thai activist&#8217;s charity over shady finances (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Top lawyer questions Thai activist’s charity over shady finances (video)

2 hours ago
Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead | Thaiger Business News

Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead

2 hours ago
Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket

3 hours ago
Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video)

3 hours ago
Thai man throws rock at girlfriend&#8217;s employer after fight over 50 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man throws rock at girlfriend’s employer after fight over 50 baht

3 hours ago
Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

4 hours ago
Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand

4 hours ago
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

19 hours ago
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

20 hours ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

21 hours ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

21 hours ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

21 hours ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

22 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

23 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

23 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

23 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

24 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

24 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
190 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.