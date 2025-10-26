Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026

Construction work on the site of the former Phuket Provincial Prison in Phuket Town is on track for completion by June next year, confirmed Rewat Arfeerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Rewat explained that the site has been cleared and construction is progressing, with the project now halfway through. He expressed hopes for completion next year.

Once finished, the new green space will serve as a recreational area for exercise, a green addition to the locality, and a new tourist attraction for Phuket.

Situated at the northern end of Phuket Town, the park spans over 40 rai and aims to preserve the historical site while creating a new recreational area for residents.

Key facilities will include a pagoda enshrining Buddha relics, a multi-purpose building, a pavilion, a children’s playground, two additional playground areas, a viewpoint, a scenic viewpoint, and three public restrooms.

The project, which started on December 19, 2024, is anticipated to conclude by June 11, 2026, over a duration of 540 days. The construction contract, valued at 165.8 million baht, was awarded to Bangkok-based SPM 5988 Co Ltd.

The PPAO committee overseeing the project includes Wasana Samhuai, with Parinya Chariyahatthakit, Sornsawan Sakulsan, Kronchana Khamhaeng, and Suphansa Wunsiew as directors and supervisors.

The redevelopment aims to turn the century-old prison into a ‘green lung’ for Phuket Town, with parts of the original structure preserved as a living museum and eco-tourism attraction. Officials hope the park will not only enhance the city’s livability but also celebrate its historical significance.

The PPAO’s push for more public green spaces aligns with wider efforts to revitalise urban areas across Phuket, including improved waterfront zones, upgraded pedestrian routes, and enhanced community parks, all aimed at balancing tourism with sustainable city planning.

The original Phuket Provincial Prison was built in 1901 during the governorship of Phraya Ratsadanupradit and remained operational for 121 years. Although standing for over a century, it was not deemed historically significant, leading to its demolition in November 2022, reported by the Phuket News.