Thailand video news AG Mulls Appeal After Thaksin Cleared in Royal Insult Case,Ketamine-Laced Vapes Ring Busted in Chon Buri

Thailand faces a wave of high-profile developments this week — from the suspension of U.S.-bound parcel services after the end of duty-free rules to legal moves in Thaksin Shinawatra’s royal insult case. Immigration tightened controls by revoking 10,000 student visas, while major drug busts in Chon Buri and Koh Samui underscore ongoing narcotics challenges. Elsewhere, a Brazilian tourist’s bizarre rooftop stunt in Patong raised safety concerns, Thailand and Cambodia agreed on landmine clearance, and Chiang Mai launched an eco-experiment using geese to clean its historic moat.

Thailand Post has suspended all standard international parcel services to the U.S. after President Trump removed the tax exemption that previously allowed duty-free shipments under about US$800. Courier Post and Amazon FBA services are still running, but options are now limited. Businesses and consumers face higher costs and confusing compliance requirements under the new rules. Experts warn that small sellers who rely on low-cost international shipping will be hit the hardest.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been acquitted of lese majeste charges, with the court ruling his remarks did not insult the late King. The Attorney-General has up to 30 days, potentially longer, to decide whether to appeal. If pursued, the case could extend through the Appellate Court and even to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, questions continue over Thaksin’s extended hospital stay under privileged conditions.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has cancelled nearly 10,000 temporary stay permits after finding widespread misuse of student visas. Authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education to tighten oversight, particularly in non-degree programs. A new centralized database will track attendance and require schools to submit monthly progress reports. The effort is designed to prevent illegal work and ensure visa compliance.

Police in Chon Buri have arrested a Chinese man accused of running an online ring selling vape pods laced with ketamine. He was caught in a sting operation involving 200 pods worth 200,000 baht and attempted to flee before being apprehended. A subsequent search revealed more pods, firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, ketamine, and other drugs. The suspect admitted to the operation and also faces charges for overstaying his visa.

Immigration police raided a restaurant on Koh Samui and arrested two Lebanese men linked to a large drug operation. Officers seized ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, mushrooms, a bulletproof vest, and distribution equipment. One suspect claimed to be a doctor providing alternative treatments to tourists, though this is under investigation. Drug tests revealed one had used narcotics, while the other refused, leading to multiple charges.

A Brazilian tourist in Patong caused alarm when he climbed onto a massage parlour roof and acted erratically. Police removed him and brought him to hospital, where he continued to display unstable behavior. He was later charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The incident prompted renewed calls for vigilance in ensuring public safety in tourist hotspots.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to work together on clearing landmines along their shared border. The move follows mounting pressure over violations of international treaties and humanitarian concerns. Joint field inspections have already taken place, and Cambodia has agreed to cooperate in surveys and urgent clearance. Thailand has also welcomed the possibility of outside observers to monitor the process.

Chiang Mai has launched an experimental project by releasing geese into its historic moat to naturally eat algae and clean the water. The unusual trial quickly caught attention as the birds wandered into nearby streets, briefly disrupting traffic. Officials promised better containment while defending the project as eco-friendly. Critics argue the scheme could worsen pollution with droppings and say wastewater treatment might be a more effective solution.