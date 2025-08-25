Tragic drowning of young girl in Nakhon Ratchasima pond

Rescue personnel in Nakhon Ratchasima were called to the scene yesterday, August 24, after a six year old girl tragically drowned in a 4-metre-deep pond.

The incident occurred in Baan Nong Khai Nam, Mueang district, as three children, two boys and a girl, were playing. The girl slipped into the deep part of the pond, and despite the boys’ attempts to save her, they were unsuccessful.

Upon receiving the distress call, the specialised water rescue unit known as Hook 31 quickly arrived at the scene. With guidance from one of the boys, the team located the spot where the girl had disappeared.

Within 10 minutes, rescuers found her body, but she had already succumbed to drowning. As the child’s body was brought to shore, her mother, waiting anxiously at the bank, was overcome with grief upon realising the victim was indeed her daughter.

Pisit Pongsirisuphakul, director of the Hook 31 rescue foundation and part of the search team, explained that the pond was formed from soil excavations for sale, resulting in varying depths. Recent low water levels exposed a narrow land path leading to the pond’s centre, where the children chose to play.

The location where the girl’s body was discovered was four metres deep, and unfortunately, there were no life-saving tools or nearby residents to provide immediate assistance, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 42 year old man in Uthai Thani drowned after slipping into a pond while urinating at the water’s edge. Rescue teams later recovered his body as grieving relatives, including his wife and son, gathered at the scene.

The village headman revealed that the man had visited him earlier, saying he came to say goodbye, remarks he now believes were a troubling sign.

On August 19, Nong Chang Police Station received the drowning report from Nong Suang in Nong Chang district. Officers coordinated with Chatmongkol Suwannaset, head of Uthai Thani’s disaster prevention team, who arrived with divers to assist in the recovery operation.