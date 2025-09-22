Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

Poll reveals public preference amid party's ongoing leadership vacuum

Abhisit Vejjajiva attends The Master Class 10, congratulating participants and hearing presentations at Bangkok Tower, September 19, 2025 | Photo via Abhisit Vejjajiva/Facebook

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva is the public’s top pick to lead the Democrat Party into the next general election, according to a recent NIDA Poll.

The survey, conducted on September 15 to 16 by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), interviewed 1,310 people aged 18 and above nationwide. Respondents came from diverse educational and occupational backgrounds.

The poll comes in the wake of a leadership shake-up in the party, following the resignation of several senior figures, including its most recent leader, Chalermchai Sri-on.

In a letter submitted to the Election Commission’s political party registrar on September 12, Chalermchai resigned from his post, citing health concerns that he says have impacted his ability to lead.

The 60 year old politician stated he could no longer perform his duties at full capacity and was concerned his condition could affect the party’s future.

Former Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on | Photo via ThaiPBS

When asked who they wanted to see as the next Democrat leader, 32.90% of respondents named Abhisit Vejjajiva, former prime minister and party leader. Chuan Leekpai, another former prime minister and party leader, followed with 18.09%.

Other responses included:

  • 16.72% said they were not interested or gave no answer
  • 9.24% said anyone from the Democrat Party would do
  • 8.17% for Suchatvee Suwansawat, former Bangkok governor candidate
  • 4.20% for Korn Chatikavanij, former finance minister and ex–party deputy leader
  • 2.82% for Watanya “Madamme Dear” Bunnag, former leadership contender
  • 2.21% for Jurin Laksanawisit, the most recent party leader
  • 1.68% for Banyat Bantadtan, former party leader
  • 1.45% for Chalermchai Sri-on, former party leader
  • 1.15% for Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich, former deputy leader
  • 0.84% for Dech-it Khaothong, acting secretary-general
  • 0.53% for Chaichana Dejdecho, current deputy leader

The poll also asked whether people would consider voting for the Democrat Party in the next election if the party chose a leader they liked.

The results were mixed:

  • 37.58% said they were unsure
  • 35.75% said they would
  • 26.67% said they would not

The Democrat Party, Thailand’s oldest political party, is now under pressure to revitalise its image and reconnect with voters ahead of the next national poll.

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

