Labour Ministry steps up protection for migrant workers in Thailand

The Labour Ministry is taking decisive steps to safeguard the welfare of migrant workers while ensuring they do not occupy jobs designated for Thai nationals. A workshop was conducted to train a specialised team tasked with overseeing the employment conditions of migrant workers and ensuring adherence to labour laws.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over the workshop, which took place yesterday, December 11. The participants were equipped with skills to monitor labour law enforcement and address the pressing issues of child labour among migrants.

The training extended to areas of human trafficking prevention, curbing illegal border crossings, and addressing abuse faced by migrant workers. Emphasising the focus of these efforts, Phiphat noted that the workshop aims to strengthen the proactive measures in place to tackle these challenges.

“Protecting the welfare of migrant workers and addressing human trafficking are integral to our law enforcement strategy.”

The workshop also underscored the team’s role in ensuring that migrant workers do not take up positions exclusively reserved for Thai citizens. This is part of a broader strategy to maintain a balanced and fair employment landscape within the country.

Labour Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth reported that the workshop saw the participation of over 90 individuals from various agencies, including the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Fisheries. This collaborative approach signifies a united front in addressing the complex issues surrounding migrant labour, reported Bangkok Post.

Through these initiatives, the Labour Ministry is reinforcing its dedication to improving the welfare of migrant workers while maintaining the integrity of the Thai job market. The training provided to the working team is poised to make a significant impact in safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of all involved parties.

In related news, the Thai government’s recent decision to grant citizenship to a significant number of migrants and ethnic minorities has received a warm welcome from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).