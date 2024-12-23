Thailand’s massage therapist shortage outlined by Health Ministry

Thai massage | Photo via Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has unveiled plans to train 7,000 new massage therapists, addressing a significant workforce shortage in an industry worth 200 billion baht annually.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced the initiative yesterday, December 22, emphasising the goal of elevating Thai traditional massage as a complementary treatment alongside conventional medicine.

The programme will focus on developing specialists who can treat seven chronic conditions, including office syndrome, shoulder ailments, locked-finger disease, hip muscle impingement, herniated discs, paralysis, and reproductive system disorders.

According to Ministry Advisor Kosit Suvinitjit, the industry currently faces a shortage of 70,000 practitioners, including 50,000 masseurs and 20,000 professional therapists. Professional masseurs, who earn around 20,000 baht monthly at current minimum rates, could help generate an additional 12 billion baht in annual revenue once the shortage is addressed.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin | Photo via Bangkok Post

The impact could be even more significant in professional therapy services, where practitioners earning approximately 176,000 baht monthly could contribute an additional 42.24 billion baht annually to the sector. The initiative is also expected to boost related businesses, including massage establishments and herbal product manufacturers.

Speaking on the importance of the massage industry in Thailand, Somsak iterated its crucial role in Thailand’s aspirations of becoming a global health hub, reported The Nation.

“Beyond the increased earnings for massage therapists, the addition of these specialisations will significantly enhance the value of the health economy and solidify Thailand’s position as a global health hub,

“We will continue to expand the range of specialised skills for Thai massage therapists to ensure a more comprehensive and diverse skill set.

“By enhancing the profession and professionalising Thai massage, we aim to build trust among service recipients and encourage its use as a complementary treatment alongside conventional medical approaches.”

In other news, the Ministry of Public Health has unveiled its game-changing Health Station initiative, a telemedicine service designed to supercharge universal healthcare in Thailand.

