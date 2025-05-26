Why couples worldwide are choosing Thailand for fertility treatment

The possibility of starting a family draws just as many international travellers to Thailand as its beaches do

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
95 5 minutes read
Why couples worldwide are choosing Thailand for fertility treatment
Allied Health (Thailand) is ready to assist clients with fertility treatment in Thailand

The discreet queues at Thailand fertility clinics aren’t included in your standard travel or even expat guide. But if you walk inside one of its top reproductive centres, you’ll see that for many couples struggling with infertility, the country is where parenthood begins.

Every year, thousands of couples from around the world board long-haul flights with a very specific kind of itinerary. One that doesn’t include the beach and the temples. One that includes hormone shots, ultrasounds, and maybe, if luck and science align, a chance to start a family.

The question is, why Thailand? According to Allied Health Thailand, a leading medical tourism agency, the couples they assist with fertility treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) rarely make the decision impulsively. Fertility treatment is emotionally, physically, and financially demanding, but Thailand offers a combination of advantages few countries can match.

Top reasons couples choose Thailand for fertility treatment

Lower price tag

Fertility treatments can be easy with the right partner, like Allied Health (Thailand)
Fertility treatments can be easy with the right partner, like Allied Health (Thailand)

IVF can be prohibitively expensive. ICSI, too. You probably already know that. Therefore, of all the reasons couples travel halfway around the world for fertility treatment, cost is often the most decisive.

Related Articles

The NHS used to offer hope for couples in the UK, but now it has become increasingly limited. In 2022, just 27% of cycles of IVF were funded by the health service. That leaves most couples facing private bills north of £5,000 (US$6,700) per cycle, and that’s before medication, bloodwork, or anything that might go wrong.

Elsewhere, the figures are even higher. In the US, it runs to around US$12,000, depending on the clinic. In Australia, expect to pay between AU$ 6,000 and AU$ 12,000 (US$3,800 and US$7,700) per cycle, and, again, often without the extras.

On the other hand, IVF in Thailand starts at around 150,000 Baht (roughly US$4,500) and even at the top end of 300,000 Baht (US$9,000). Prices typically include consultations, medication, and lab costs. For many couples, travelling to Thailand is the only way fertility treatment becomes possible.

…without sacrificing quality

Of course, a lower price tag can be a red flag. Fertility treatment sits at the uneasy intersection of science and emotion, and in that space, hope becomes a lucrative commodity. Around the world, clinics advertise miracles. People mortgage homes, drain savings, and travel long distances for it.

So when Thailand enters the picture with costs a fraction of those in London, Sydney, or Los Angeles, the first instinct is suspicion: what corners are being cut?

The answer, reassuringly, is none. According to Allied Health (Thailand), you’re paying less because the overheads are lower, the private healthcare system is more efficient, and the country has decades of experience treating international patients.

Thailand’s fertility clinics offer clinical protocols and lab standards that match, and in some cases, exceed, those found in the West. Many are housed within large private hospitals with international accreditations (JCI, ISO, and other standards you’ll find familiar if you’ve done your homework). Plus, their specialists are often Western-trained with years of experience in embryology and assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs).

It’s not just about IVF either. Thailand offers a full spectrum of treatments, including:

  • ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection)
  • PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing)
  • Egg freezing and embryo banking
  • Donor sperm and eggs (with some legal restrictions)
  • Hormonal therapy and fertility assessments

Success rates that compete globally

Thailand’s fertility clinics report success rates that are similar to top centres in countries like the UK and the US. For women under 35, pregnancy rates per IVF cycle are often between 50 and 70%. For instance, Bangkok Hospital reported that the success rate of their IVF treatment is over 60%. These are strong numbers that show Thailand is a serious option for people who want high-quality healthcare.

However, IVF is never a sure thing. Many factors affect the outcome. Age, health, and the reason for infertility all play a role. That’s why good clinics take time to explain your chances before you start. You’ll get honest information, not pressure.

Minimal wait times

Fertility treatment is already a waiting game. But in many countries, the real waiting begins long before any medical protocol does. In the US, new patients often face six-month waits just for an initial consultation. In the UK, NHS access depends on postcode and eligibility, leaving many couples in limbo.

Not in Thailand. Here, the timeline is measured in days, not months. And if you go through a medical tourism platform like Allied Health (Thailand), it can be as soon as you’re ready.

The experience itself

A couple walking on a beach
A couple walking on a beach. Image via Freepik

Lower costs, good clinics, high success rates… People travel to Thailand for fertility treatment for all the practical reasons. But that’s not the whole story.

For many, it’s also about the experience itself. Some couples want privacy and a break from questions or sympathy. Others arrive hoping to combine treatment with rest. A few weeks in Chiang Mai, perhaps, or a recovery period in Koh Samui.

In addition, the whole process feels more human. Thailand is known for its hospitality, and it shows in its healthcare. Many couples speak warmly of doctors who take the time to explain each step and nurses who are genuinely attentive.

Clinics in Thailand have picked up on this. Many offer concierge-style support, with airport pick-ups, bilingual case managers, and even injections administered in the hotel. It’s not luxury in the spa-resort sense, but it provides less stress.

Who is eligible for fertility treatment in Thailand?

IVF in Thailand
The success rate of fretility treatments like IVF in Thailand is high. Image via Freepik

Thailand’s fertility laws are fairly conservative. Today, only legally married heterosexual couples can access IVF and related treatments like ICSI and embryo transfer. Documentation, such as a marriage certificate, is required. Surrogacy is allowed only in altruistic arrangements with a relative, and commercial surrogacy is strictly banned.

But change may be coming. The Marriage Equality Act, recognising same-sex marriage, took effect on January 23, 2025. In response, lawmakers are revising the Surrogacy Act to extend access to all legally married couples, regardless of gender. The draft also proposes allowing foreign couples to participate, provided one partner shares a nationality with the surrogate and their home country protects children born through surrogacy.

If passed, the amendments would significantly widen access, though within a tightly regulated, non-commercial framework.

While the restrictions are clear, they help maintain high ethical standards, which is a reason why Thailand has developed a trusted reputation in the global fertility landscape.

For couples who’ve been met with closed doors, long queues, or outlandish prices at home, Thailand offers an open path forward. But that doesn’t mean that fertility tourism is without risk. Not every clinic meets the same standards, and glossy websites can overpromise.

That’s why some couples work with third-party advisors. Allied Health (Thailand), for example, offers a highly curated list of trusted hospitals and connects you with experienced doctors. In addition, they explain procedures in detail, arrange second opinions from doctors who still practise in Thai hospitals, and provide other support like translation services.

For more information about Allied Health (Thailand) and their fertility services, contact them via WhatsApp +66 64-141-6198 and email info@alliedhealth.co.th or visit their website.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

1 minute ago
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

20 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

20 hours ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

22 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

22 hours ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

22 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

23 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

23 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

23 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

23 hours ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

23 hours ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

24 hours ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

1 day ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

2 days ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

2 days ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

2 days ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

2 days ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

2 days ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

2 days ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

2 days ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

2 days ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

2 days ago
HealthSponsored
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
95 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

6 days ago
DKSH earns top honours at 2025 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards

DKSH earns top honours at 2025 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards

2 weeks ago
MedPark Hospital&#8217;s campaign to encourages gastrointestinal cancer screening

MedPark Hospital’s campaign to encourages gastrointestinal cancer screening

2 weeks ago
Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x