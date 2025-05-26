Why couples worldwide are choosing Thailand for fertility treatment

Allied Health (Thailand) is ready to assist clients with fertility treatment in Thailand

The discreet queues at Thailand fertility clinics aren’t included in your standard travel or even expat guide. But if you walk inside one of its top reproductive centres, you’ll see that for many couples struggling with infertility, the country is where parenthood begins.

Every year, thousands of couples from around the world board long-haul flights with a very specific kind of itinerary. One that doesn’t include the beach and the temples. One that includes hormone shots, ultrasounds, and maybe, if luck and science align, a chance to start a family.

The question is, why Thailand? According to Allied Health Thailand, a leading medical tourism agency, the couples they assist with fertility treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) rarely make the decision impulsively. Fertility treatment is emotionally, physically, and financially demanding, but Thailand offers a combination of advantages few countries can match.

Top reasons couples choose Thailand for fertility treatment

Lower price tag

IVF can be prohibitively expensive. ICSI, too. You probably already know that. Therefore, of all the reasons couples travel halfway around the world for fertility treatment, cost is often the most decisive.

The NHS used to offer hope for couples in the UK, but now it has become increasingly limited. In 2022, just 27% of cycles of IVF were funded by the health service. That leaves most couples facing private bills north of £5,000 (US$6,700) per cycle, and that’s before medication, bloodwork, or anything that might go wrong.

Elsewhere, the figures are even higher. In the US, it runs to around US$12,000, depending on the clinic. In Australia, expect to pay between AU$ 6,000 and AU$ 12,000 (US$3,800 and US$7,700) per cycle, and, again, often without the extras.

On the other hand, IVF in Thailand starts at around 150,000 Baht (roughly US$4,500) and even at the top end of 300,000 Baht (US$9,000). Prices typically include consultations, medication, and lab costs. For many couples, travelling to Thailand is the only way fertility treatment becomes possible.

…without sacrificing quality

Of course, a lower price tag can be a red flag. Fertility treatment sits at the uneasy intersection of science and emotion, and in that space, hope becomes a lucrative commodity. Around the world, clinics advertise miracles. People mortgage homes, drain savings, and travel long distances for it.

So when Thailand enters the picture with costs a fraction of those in London, Sydney, or Los Angeles, the first instinct is suspicion: what corners are being cut?

The answer, reassuringly, is none. According to Allied Health (Thailand), you’re paying less because the overheads are lower, the private healthcare system is more efficient, and the country has decades of experience treating international patients.

Thailand’s fertility clinics offer clinical protocols and lab standards that match, and in some cases, exceed, those found in the West. Many are housed within large private hospitals with international accreditations (JCI, ISO, and other standards you’ll find familiar if you’ve done your homework). Plus, their specialists are often Western-trained with years of experience in embryology and assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs).

It’s not just about IVF either. Thailand offers a full spectrum of treatments, including:

ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection)

PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing)

Egg freezing and embryo banking

Donor sperm and eggs (with some legal restrictions)

Hormonal therapy and fertility assessments

Success rates that compete globally

Thailand’s fertility clinics report success rates that are similar to top centres in countries like the UK and the US. For women under 35, pregnancy rates per IVF cycle are often between 50 and 70%. For instance, Bangkok Hospital reported that the success rate of their IVF treatment is over 60%. These are strong numbers that show Thailand is a serious option for people who want high-quality healthcare.

However, IVF is never a sure thing. Many factors affect the outcome. Age, health, and the reason for infertility all play a role. That’s why good clinics take time to explain your chances before you start. You’ll get honest information, not pressure.

Minimal wait times

Fertility treatment is already a waiting game. But in many countries, the real waiting begins long before any medical protocol does. In the US, new patients often face six-month waits just for an initial consultation. In the UK, NHS access depends on postcode and eligibility, leaving many couples in limbo.

Not in Thailand. Here, the timeline is measured in days, not months. And if you go through a medical tourism platform like Allied Health (Thailand), it can be as soon as you’re ready.

The experience itself

Lower costs, good clinics, high success rates… People travel to Thailand for fertility treatment for all the practical reasons. But that’s not the whole story.

For many, it’s also about the experience itself. Some couples want privacy and a break from questions or sympathy. Others arrive hoping to combine treatment with rest. A few weeks in Chiang Mai, perhaps, or a recovery period in Koh Samui.

In addition, the whole process feels more human. Thailand is known for its hospitality, and it shows in its healthcare. Many couples speak warmly of doctors who take the time to explain each step and nurses who are genuinely attentive.

Clinics in Thailand have picked up on this. Many offer concierge-style support, with airport pick-ups, bilingual case managers, and even injections administered in the hotel. It’s not luxury in the spa-resort sense, but it provides less stress.

Who is eligible for fertility treatment in Thailand?

Thailand’s fertility laws are fairly conservative. Today, only legally married heterosexual couples can access IVF and related treatments like ICSI and embryo transfer. Documentation, such as a marriage certificate, is required. Surrogacy is allowed only in altruistic arrangements with a relative, and commercial surrogacy is strictly banned.

But change may be coming. The Marriage Equality Act, recognising same-sex marriage, took effect on January 23, 2025. In response, lawmakers are revising the Surrogacy Act to extend access to all legally married couples, regardless of gender. The draft also proposes allowing foreign couples to participate, provided one partner shares a nationality with the surrogate and their home country protects children born through surrogacy.

If passed, the amendments would significantly widen access, though within a tightly regulated, non-commercial framework.

While the restrictions are clear, they help maintain high ethical standards, which is a reason why Thailand has developed a trusted reputation in the global fertility landscape.

For couples who’ve been met with closed doors, long queues, or outlandish prices at home, Thailand offers an open path forward. But that doesn’t mean that fertility tourism is without risk. Not every clinic meets the same standards, and glossy websites can overpromise.

That’s why some couples work with third-party advisors. Allied Health (Thailand), for example, offers a highly curated list of trusted hospitals and connects you with experienced doctors. In addition, they explain procedures in detail, arrange second opinions from doctors who still practise in Thai hospitals, and provide other support like translation services.

Sponsored