Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

Commuters get weekday boost as 3-month trial adds extra stops and service options

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
125 1 minute read
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Southeast Asia Infrastructure

Bangkok’s long-suffering commuters are finally getting a break—at least during rush hour. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a pilot extension of suburban train routes in a bid to ease congestion and improve public transport during peak hours.

Starting today, August 1, suburban train numbers 355 and 356 will operate on an extended route from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to Ban Pong in Ratchaburi province and back, exclusively on weekdays. The new route aims to cater to rising demand from daily commuters frustrated with packed trains and mounting travel times.

“This extension is part of our plan to improve rail services and meet the needs of modern commuters,” said an SRT spokesperson. “We’ll be evaluating the trial closely over the next three months.”

Here’s what commuters can expect during the pilot period, which runs until the end of October:

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of SRT Facebook

The move is part of a wider national transport strategy aimed at upgrading the country’s ageing rail infrastructure while encouraging more commuters to ditch cars in favour of trains.

Passengers are encouraged to provide feedback throughout the trial to help the SRT determine whether the new routes should be made permanent. Service quality, punctuality, and passenger load data will be monitored and reviewed at the end of the pilot, according to the SRT Facebook page.

Initial reactions from commuters have been cautiously optimistic.

“It’s great they’re finally doing something about the weekday crowding,” said one daily passenger. “But we’ll see how well it’s executed.”

The SRT urged travellers to check the latest train schedules via official channels and to call the 1690 hotline—available 24 hours a day—for more information. Updates will also be posted regularly on the SRT’s Facebook page.

If successful, the new rush hour train routes could become a permanent fixture in Thailand’s growing efforts to modernise its mass transit system and make commuting less of a daily nightmare.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

9 minutes ago
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

32 minutes ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

35 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

58 minutes ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

1 hour ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

1 hour ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

2 hours ago
Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror

2 hours ago
2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home

3 hours ago
Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare

3 hours ago
Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes

3 hours ago
Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter

4 hours ago
Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media

5 hours ago
Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue | Thaiger Thailand News

Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue

5 hours ago
Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

5 hours ago
Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes

5 hours ago
Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces

6 hours ago
Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis

6 hours ago
Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage | Thaiger Finance

Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage

6 hours ago
Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café

6 hours ago
Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog

7 hours ago
Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% &#8211; but is there a catch? | Thaiger Business News

Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% – but is there a catch?

7 hours ago
Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions

7 hours ago
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
125 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x