Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

Bangkok’s long-suffering commuters are finally getting a break—at least during rush hour. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a pilot extension of suburban train routes in a bid to ease congestion and improve public transport during peak hours.

Starting today, August 1, suburban train numbers 355 and 356 will operate on an extended route from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to Ban Pong in Ratchaburi province and back, exclusively on weekdays. The new route aims to cater to rising demand from daily commuters frustrated with packed trains and mounting travel times.

“This extension is part of our plan to improve rail services and meet the needs of modern commuters,” said an SRT spokesperson. “We’ll be evaluating the trial closely over the next three months.”

Here’s what commuters can expect during the pilot period, which runs until the end of October:

The move is part of a wider national transport strategy aimed at upgrading the country’s ageing rail infrastructure while encouraging more commuters to ditch cars in favour of trains.

Passengers are encouraged to provide feedback throughout the trial to help the SRT determine whether the new routes should be made permanent. Service quality, punctuality, and passenger load data will be monitored and reviewed at the end of the pilot, according to the SRT Facebook page.

Initial reactions from commuters have been cautiously optimistic.

“It’s great they’re finally doing something about the weekday crowding,” said one daily passenger. “But we’ll see how well it’s executed.”

The SRT urged travellers to check the latest train schedules via official channels and to call the 1690 hotline—available 24 hours a day—for more information. Updates will also be posted regularly on the SRT’s Facebook page.

If successful, the new rush hour train routes could become a permanent fixture in Thailand’s growing efforts to modernise its mass transit system and make commuting less of a daily nightmare.