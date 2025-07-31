Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

Photo of Giorgio Gamba (left) and Hitendra Dave (right) courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand could soon be cashing in on Indian love stories—with luxury weddings fuelling a fresh wave of foreign investment.

HSBC highlighted Indian wedding tourism as a key opportunity to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) into Thailand, pointing to stronger economic links and rising investor confidence between the two countries.

During a recent visit to HSBC Thailand, HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave highlighted Thailand’s “solid economic fundamentals, world-class infrastructure, and skilled labour force” as major attractions for Indian investors. But it’s not just fintech and renewables on the radar—extravagant weddings are emerging as big business.

“The wedding industry in India is considerable and incites significant expenditure. Numerous Indian couples opt to celebrate their weddings in Thailand,” said Dave. “Thailand is a top destination for international travellers, including Indians.”

India’s wedding industry is second only to its booming IT sector, and Thailand—with its tropical beaches, luxury resorts, and hospitality credentials—is perfectly placed to capture a larger slice of the big fat Indian wedding market.

Photo courtesy of Vecteezy

In 2024 alone, over 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, making India the third-largest source of international visitors. HSBC says this trend reveals vast potential to market Thailand’s tourism, especially its wedding sector, to Indian investors.

But the investment doesn’t stop at love and leisure. India’s booming fintech and financial services industries are also looking to expand into Thailand, bringing cutting-edge innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Thailand’s manufacturing sector, especially in renewable energy, is another magnet for Indian capital. As a global leader in clean energy, India sees Thailand as a strategic partner for business-to-business collaboration in green tech.

“With a population of 1.4 billion, predominantly young and increasingly affluent, India is set to drive consumption and economic growth over the next 10 to 20 years,” Dave said.

Photo from iStock

India’s economy surged by 7.4% year-on-year in Q1 2025, up from 6.4% the previous quarter. HSBC forecasts 6.5% annual growth, making India the fastest-growing major economy worldwide, reported Bangkok Post.

HSBC Thailand CEO Giorgio Gamba confirmed that both HSBC India and HSBC Thailand stand ready to support clients exploring inbound and outbound investments under the nations’ growing economic corridor.

“With global uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics, Thailand and India have a rare chance to deepen ties and unlock new opportunities,” he said.

