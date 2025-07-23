Vape and raid! Thai customs puff out chest in black market bust

Thai customs chiefs struck a major blow against the black market, seizing a mountain of illegal goods worth more than 88 million baht in a dramatic operation at one of the country’s busiest ports.

Over 88 million baht (US$2.4 million) worth of contraband was nabbed at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, including e-cigarettes, fake designer bags, unlicensed cosmetics, and even illegal hazardous waste.

At a press conference yesterday, July 22, officials proudly displayed their haul, with Assistant Finance Minister Surachai Thienthong declaring: “This crackdown supports our mission to protect public health, national safety, and the economy.”

The operation was part of a nationwide push, spearheaded by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his deputy Julapun Amornvivat, to clamp down on dodgy imports.

Laem Chabang Port, a crucial gateway for Thai imports and exports, has become a hotbed for shady shipments, said deputy customs boss Direk Kacharak.

“We’ve seized 120,000 e-cigarettes and accessories, 2.3 million cigarettes, 200 claw machines, 17,000 unlicensed cosmetics, and 1,300 tonnes of hazardous waste—all in just three months.”

More than 9,000 fake products, including knock-off bags, shoes and printer ink, were also rounded up, many mimicking big-name brands.

Direk added that 189 illegal claw machines and parts, worth over 2 million baht, were recently destroyed to stop them reaching arcades.

The government is now doubling down with artificial intelligence and X-ray scanners to beef up inspections at ports. Officials are also joining forces with brand reps to sniff out fakes and copycats, Pattaya News reported.

Surachai said the clampdown is about fairness for businesses and safety for the public.

“We’re working with agencies at home and abroad to stop illegal trade and show investors Thailand means business.”

The public is being urged to report any suspicious goods via the Customs Department’s 1164 hotline.

Thailand’s customs chiefs say their mission is far from over and they’ll keep on sniffing out smuggled goods until the black market goes up in smoke.