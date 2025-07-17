State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

Late-night maintenance promises smoother bookings ahead of upcoming holiday travel rush

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Screenshot from SRT website

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced a temporary shutdown of its ticketing and seat reservation system, known as D-Ticket, which was scheduled for today from 12.30am to 1.30am. This maintenance aimed to enhance service efficiency.

The SRT has apologised for any inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension. The system underwent improvements to further develop its capabilities today, July 17, between 12.30am and 1.30am, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of SRT Facebook

In another development, Thailand’s long-awaited high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nong Khai is picking up speed, with the SRT announcing that bidding for the project will open in the third quarter of 2026.

SRT Governor Veerath Amrapal revealed the timeline during a recent public consultation aimed at reviewing the study, evaluation, and analysis of the bidding documents. The meeting is part of the Thai-Chinese railway development initiative and is being carried out under the framework of Thailand’s 2019 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act.

“This forum is essential to gather ideas and feedback from all sectors,” Veerath said. “It will ensure that the project not only meets the needs of the public and private sectors but also drives Thailand’s infrastructure development towards sustainable and modern growth.”

The project will adopt a PPP model, with private investors invited to participate in the system installation, operations, and long-term maintenance of the railway. The 873-kilometre line, which will eventually form part of a pan-Asia rail network connecting Thailand with China, is expected to enhance service quality, punctuality, safety, and overall passenger satisfaction.

Veerath voiced confidence that the PPP bidding would attract interest from both domestic and international companies. He noted that around two to three Thai firms currently meet the criteria in terms of experience managing railway systems and are eligible to compete or partner with foreign investors.

Chinese firms have already expressed strong interest in the project, particularly given the route’s direct connection to China. International companies may also participate by forming joint ventures with qualified Thai partners, further increasing competition and investment potential.

The Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project is being rolled out in multiple phases. The first phase, linking Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, is already under construction. Once complete, the full line will extend to Nong Khai, forming a critical section of the transnational railway corridor from Kunming, China to Singapore.

