Hua Hin’s old station gets flashy facelift to lure tourists

Thailand’s iconic Hua Hin railway station is on track for a major facelift, with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) promising a sweeping revamp to boost tourism, jobs, and safety.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala visited the historic station this week to expedite the project and inspect the new passenger facilities. He met with Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawatsaen to push forward plans that would cement Hua Hin’s role as a key hub for travel and tourism.

“The goal is to make Hua Hin more than just a stop. We want it to become a gateway to rail tourism for the entire region.”

The ambitious upgrades will see Hua Hin station integrated into wider tourism networks, connecting visitors to scenic districts such as Pranburi, Kui Buri, and Bang Saphan Noi. These areas are rich in natural attractions but remain difficult to reach by car, making rail links a vital driver for growth.

Plans also include collaboration with local authorities to develop canals as new tourist hotspots and to improve connections between Nong Kae Station and nearby landmarks.

During his tour, Veeris inspected improvements to passenger services and staff accommodation. He stressed the importance of enhancing railway workers’ quality of life while reorganising the station’s northern zone. The front area and steel warehouse will be cleared and redesigned to improve convenience, safety, and aesthetics for travellers.

“The station is part of our heritage, but it also needs to reflect modern standards of service.”

The SRT governor further revealed that parts of the railway land will be allocated to support local entrepreneurship. Communities will be able to sell goods in designated areas, creating jobs and boosting income while turning the station into a vibrant hub for both residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, Sitthichai hosted a strategy meeting with Veeris and other stakeholders at Hua Hin Municipality Office, exploring new ways to strengthen rail-based tourism and link Prachuap’s towns through an expanded railway network, reported Bangkok Post.

The Hua Hin revamp marks another push by the SRT to modernise Thailand’s railways, improve public transport connectivity, and turn regional stations into engines of economic growth. For Hua Hin’s century-old station, the makeover could transform it from a nostalgic stop into a modern tourism gateway.