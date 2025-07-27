Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

Rail services connecting Aranyaprathet and Ban Khlong Luek border station on the eastern line have been halted indefinitely due to border tensions, as announced by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). This information was shared yesterday, July 26.

The SRT’s public relations office issued a notice on Facebook at 3.25pm, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused by the service suspension.

The First Army Region reported that Thai troops successfully repelled Cambodian forces that had crossed into four locations within Thai territory: two in Ta Phraya district and two in Khok Sung, both situated in the eastern province.

In response to the situation, more than 4,000 residents of Sa Kaeo have been relocated to 19 temporary shelters situated in safe zones. The military previously mandated the closure of all border crossings.

The SRT confirmed that they are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates or changes to the public as soon as they become available, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a total of 113 people have fled from Sa Kaeo province to Prachin Buri province amid ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

This movement of people, part of a larger group of 142 evacuees, reflects rising tensions in Surin and the northeastern border, with the conflict now spreading to eastern areas such as Sa Kaeo and Trat.

Nadee district chief Somchai Putthasena reported that as of 7 pm on July 26, evacuees from Ta Phraya district in Sa Kaeo sought refuge with relatives in Mueang district, Prachin Buri. Specifically, 28 people are staying in Moo 3, Kaeng Dinso subdistrict, 35 at Wang Wari monastery in Moo 8, Kaeng Dinso subdistrict, and another 50 people from Ta Phraya are with relatives in Moo 9, Ban Non Muang, Saphan Hin subdistrict, totaling 113 evacuees as of that time.

The evacuees have chosen to stay with family members, bringing their own food and belongings, and have declined offers to stay at a scout camp in Mueang district, which has a capacity of 2,000 people.