Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

A family dinner ended in shocking violence for one Surat Thani man, who was brutally beaten by security guards at a train station simply for lying down to rest as he waited for his train home.

The 57 year old man, identified only as Yutthaphon, was left with severe bruising across his face and body and a gaping head wound requiring four stitches after two guards pounced on him at Phunphin Station.

The incident unfolded around 9.45pm on June 15. Yutthaphon had been dropped off by his 16 year old son after enjoying an evening meal and a few drinks with family. With his train to Nakhon Si Thammarat not due until 1am, he decided to stretch out and rest on the platform.

That’s when things took a dark turn.

“Two security guards approached him and said he wasn’t allowed to lie there,” a relative explained. “A quarrel broke out, and they forced him down and started beating him.”

According to a post on the Facebook page กุ๊ก คลองน้อย, the defenceless man was pinned and repeatedly assaulted. Another guard eventually intervened, arranging for a ride to a nearby hospital before Yutthaphon returned to the station.

His family only learned of the attack the following morning when they noticed his injuries during a video call. Horrified, they drove straight to his home, collected him and took him back to Surat Thani for further treatment.

Photos shared online show Yutthaphon’s swollen, bruised face and the two guards kneeling in apology. Public outcry quickly followed, with demands for justice and accountability.

Yesterday, July 7, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Governor Veeris Ammarapala confirmed he had ordered an urgent investigation.

“The passenger lay down in an area reserved for people with disabilities and appeared intoxicated, according to the guards,” he said. “They warned him, which escalated into a quarrel.”

The two guards have been suspended while the inquiry continues. The security company employing them has accepted responsibility and paid 60,000 baht in compensation to the family, reported Bangkok Post.

Veeris said, “If the investigation finds the guards were at fault, the SRT will penalise the contractor.”

He also ordered checks on all security cameras after it was revealed the CCTV system conveniently “malfunctioned,” leaving no footage of the assault.

The family has filed an official complaint with Phunphin Station, vowing to pursue accountability to prevent such brutality from happening again.