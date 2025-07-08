Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

Defenceless man pinned down and assaulted, later taken to hospital

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
81 2 minutes read
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap
Pictures courtesy of กุ๊ก คลองน้อย Facebook

A family dinner ended in shocking violence for one Surat Thani man, who was brutally beaten by security guards at a train station simply for lying down to rest as he waited for his train home.

The 57 year old man, identified only as Yutthaphon, was left with severe bruising across his face and body and a gaping head wound requiring four stitches after two guards pounced on him at Phunphin Station.

The incident unfolded around 9.45pm on June 15. Yutthaphon had been dropped off by his 16 year old son after enjoying an evening meal and a few drinks with family. With his train to Nakhon Si Thammarat not due until 1am, he decided to stretch out and rest on the platform.

That’s when things took a dark turn.

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap | News by Thaiger

“Two security guards approached him and said he wasn’t allowed to lie there,” a relative explained. “A quarrel broke out, and they forced him down and started beating him.”

According to a post on the Facebook page กุ๊ก คลองน้อย, the defenceless man was pinned and repeatedly assaulted. Another guard eventually intervened, arranging for a ride to a nearby hospital before Yutthaphon returned to the station.

Related Articles

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap | News by Thaiger

His family only learned of the attack the following morning when they noticed his injuries during a video call. Horrified, they drove straight to his home, collected him and took him back to Surat Thani for further treatment.

Photos shared online show Yutthaphon’s swollen, bruised face and the two guards kneeling in apology. Public outcry quickly followed, with demands for justice and accountability.

Yesterday, July 7, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Governor Veeris Ammarapala confirmed he had ordered an urgent investigation.

“The passenger lay down in an area reserved for people with disabilities and appeared intoxicated, according to the guards,” he said. “They warned him, which escalated into a quarrel.”

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap | News by Thaiger

The two guards have been suspended while the inquiry continues. The security company employing them has accepted responsibility and paid 60,000 baht in compensation to the family, reported Bangkok Post.

Veeris said, “If the investigation finds the guards were at fault, the SRT will penalise the contractor.”

He also ordered checks on all security cameras after it was revealed the CCTV system conveniently “malfunctioned,” leaving no footage of the assault.

The family has filed an official complaint with Phunphin Station, vowing to pursue accountability to prevent such brutality from happening again.

Latest Thailand News
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

5 seconds ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

9 minutes ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

17 minutes ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

27 minutes ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

37 minutes ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

47 minutes ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

1 hour ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

1 hour ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

2 hours ago
FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand Cannabis News

FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

2 hours ago
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

2 hours ago
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

2 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

3 hours ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

3 hours ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

3 hours ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

3 hours ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

3 hours ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

4 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

5 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

5 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

5 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

5 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

5 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
81 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x