Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

Crackdown targets street racers disrupting peaceful celebrations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
221 1 minute read
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Phuket detained dozens of youths and seized modified motorbikes during late-night patrols aimed at ensuring safety during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

The crackdown saw 45 young people detained and 13 illegally modified motorbikes seized during a late-night sweep at Saphan Hin. The operation began yesterday evening, October 22, and continued into the early hours of today, October 23.

The operation focused on the Saphan Hin area, a known hotspot for youth gatherings during the annual nine-day festival. Officers from both patrol and investigative units were dispatched to deter illegal street racing, noise pollution, and unruly behaviour that could disrupt the festival’s events.

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | News by Thaiger

Police conducted routine checks and questioning of young people loitering around the end of Saphan Hin Cape. As a result, 45 youths were brought in for questioning, while 13 motorbikes, many of which had been unlawfully modified, were confiscated and taken to Phuket City Police Station for further examination.

Officers said that these efforts were part of a broader initiative to uphold peace and public safety during the religious and cultural event, which attracts large numbers of both locals and tourists.

“The festival is an important time for Phuket. We’re making sure that everyone can attend and enjoy the celebrations without disruption or danger.”

Related Articles

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | News by Thaiger

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | News by Thaiger

Police added that such patrols would continue nightly throughout the festival period, which features a range of street processions, ceremonies, and vegetarian food offerings across the city.

Officers are also coordinating with other local agencies to monitor known trouble spots and take preventative action against groups gathering to engage in racing or other illegal activities.

Motorbike modifications are commonly associated with street racing and are illegal under Thai law when they cause excessive noise or compromise vehicle safety.

Police confirmed that each seized motorbike will be inspected, and owners may face fines or further legal action depending on the extent of the violations, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket City Police urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and reminded festivalgoers to be respectful of the event’s cultural and religious significance.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

31 seconds ago
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

29 minutes ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

33 minutes ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

1 hour ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

1 hour ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

3 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

3 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

4 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

4 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

6 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

7 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

7 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

8 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

8 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

8 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

1 day ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
221 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.