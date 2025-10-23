Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

Police in Phuket detained dozens of youths and seized modified motorbikes during late-night patrols aimed at ensuring safety during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

The crackdown saw 45 young people detained and 13 illegally modified motorbikes seized during a late-night sweep at Saphan Hin. The operation began yesterday evening, October 22, and continued into the early hours of today, October 23.

The operation focused on the Saphan Hin area, a known hotspot for youth gatherings during the annual nine-day festival. Officers from both patrol and investigative units were dispatched to deter illegal street racing, noise pollution, and unruly behaviour that could disrupt the festival’s events.

Police conducted routine checks and questioning of young people loitering around the end of Saphan Hin Cape. As a result, 45 youths were brought in for questioning, while 13 motorbikes, many of which had been unlawfully modified, were confiscated and taken to Phuket City Police Station for further examination.

Officers said that these efforts were part of a broader initiative to uphold peace and public safety during the religious and cultural event, which attracts large numbers of both locals and tourists.

“The festival is an important time for Phuket. We’re making sure that everyone can attend and enjoy the celebrations without disruption or danger.”

Police added that such patrols would continue nightly throughout the festival period, which features a range of street processions, ceremonies, and vegetarian food offerings across the city.

Officers are also coordinating with other local agencies to monitor known trouble spots and take preventative action against groups gathering to engage in racing or other illegal activities.

Motorbike modifications are commonly associated with street racing and are illegal under Thai law when they cause excessive noise or compromise vehicle safety.

Police confirmed that each seized motorbike will be inspected, and owners may face fines or further legal action depending on the extent of the violations, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket City Police urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and reminded festivalgoers to be respectful of the event’s cultural and religious significance.