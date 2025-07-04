Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

Over 100 protesters petitioned to scrap the casino and gambling bills

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
Thailand’s controversial casino bill to legalise vast entertainment complexes could collapse, as ministers rush to ease public outrage and political divisions.

The government is now widely expected to withdraw the Entertainment Complex Bill from the House agenda, just days before MPs are set to meet on July 9.

Chousak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed yesterday, July 3, that leaders are still deciding whether to postpone or pull the bill entirely.

“To withdraw it, approval must be obtained from the Cabinet and the House of Representatives,” he said. “However, if the House does not raise any objections, the bill can be withdrawn immediately.”

Pressed about the reasons behind the possible U-turn, Chousak said, “The recent Cabinet reshuffle means it would be wise to discuss the matter again for further clarity. We are conducting a vote count to assess if the necessary support is in place.

“Given the appointment of new ministers, it is necessary to revisit this matter to ensure readiness before moving forward.”

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed that informal talks have already taken place.

“From the feedback we’ve received, the public still does not fully understand the concept of the entertainment complex. Therefore, the government will hold further discussions within the House coordination committee on July 7,” she said.

The pressure is intensifying. On Wednesday, July 2, more than 100 members of anti-casino and online gambling networks converged on Government House to submit a petition demanding that the bill and proposed Gambling Act amendments be permanently scrapped, reported The Nation.

Thanakorn Khomkrit, Secretary General of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said, “Given Thailand’s many urgent issues, economic challenges, political instability, and environmental concerns, the government should not rush to push this bill, as it could create social division.”

Vasin Pipattanachat of the health risk management network warned that establishing entertainment complexes could lead to mental health problems, crime, and spiralling debt.

“Thailand continues to rank high in corruption and social inequality,” he argued.

People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu called the bill a “test of the government’s trustworthiness,” accusing officials of pushing a policy without clear economic benefits or social safeguards.

“If the government sincerely listens to these concerns, we believe the Cabinet should decide to withdraw the bill,” he said.

He added that if leaders insist on pressing ahead, the opposition is ready to launch a no-confidence debate targeting both policy and Cabinet figures behind it.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 2 hours ago Last Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
