Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
On today’s program, the Thai government say they’ll help any companies affected by the blockage of the Suez Canal, the Thai Government says they’re not going to evacuate Thai citizens from Myanmar at this time, and random drink drive testing is going to start rolling out around Bangkok from this Wednesday.
But we start off today with a shout out to Thaiger Legends Mirko, Frank and Bradley. Thank you for your great support. Let’s get started.
The Thai government says it’s ready to help businesses affected by the blockage of the Ever Given cargo ship, owned by Evergreen Marine, in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The 400 metre container ship was blown off course and got stuck sideways in the canal last Tuesday, and has been wedged there ever since, leading to chaos in world shipping.
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the deteriorating situation in Myanmar is not serious enough to require the evacuation of Thai citizens… for now anyway. Thani Saengrat from the MFA says the situation is being assessed on a daily basis and the ministry is working with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon to prepare an evacuation plan should such a step become necessary.
39 new Covid-19 infections were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.With bars and nightclubs now back open, Bangkok police plan to crackdown on drink driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up around the city starting on April 1.
Bangkok is still classified as an “orange zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In orange zones, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close at 11pm while in yellow zones, the venues are ordered to close at midnight.
Despite the restrictions on hours, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok have been open past 11pm. Some until 2am, still selling alcohol as usual. Nightlife is nearly back to normal.
Looking ahead to the return of foreign tourists, Thai tourism officials are planning to improve safety standards for adventure activities like zip-lining in an effort to prevent accidents from happening and to gain tourist confidence.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
A 5 years old Burmese boy in Chon Buri was shot and killed while playing him and 2 other children were playing with a gun.
The children found the gun, a long, Thai-made .22 rifle, at their house. They thought the gun was fake and started playing with it. Then, a 11 year old boy pulled the trigger, shooting his 5 year old relative in the forehead, according to Thai media. Reports say the bullet was lodged in the right side of his head. He later died at the hospital.
Police arrived at the scene after the boy was taken to the hospital. Bloodstains were in the hallway. Police collected the gun as evidence.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
The multiple late-night attempts to take the detained protest leaders out of their prison cells for random Covid-19 testing was a violation of their human rights, the Criminal Court ruled today. The court said inmates can only be removed from their cell, even for Covid-19 testing, during “normal hours.” No action was taken against the prison guards.
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, a detained pro-democracy activist, said in previous reports that the attempts to remove him from his cell constituted intimidation. The Justice Minister later denied claims of sinister motives, saying the attempts were to test the detainees for Covid-19.
Apparently, officers at Bangkok Remand Prison tried to take a few detained protesters out of their cells at 9pm on March 16. Arnon says he and others in the cell told them not to follow the guards because it seemed suspicious.
Guards came back multiple times in the night with others in uniforms and no name tags, all armed with batons, Arnon says. The last attempt was around 2:30am. In previous reports, Arnon said he believed their lives would be in danger if they allowed the prison guards to take them out of their cell.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
With the lack of foreign tourists visiting Phuket, many tourism-dependent businesses have suffered. Officials have reported a spike in unemployment in Phuket and say average monthly income has dropped down to 1,900 baht.
Government officials are now discussing potential measures for economic rehabilitation on the island province as well as the so-called “sandbox” travel scheme, which is expected to help revive the island’s tourism sector.
Phuket’s poverty line back in 2019 was at 3,068 baht per month. Since the pandemic, the number of employed people in Phuket has risen to 64,000 people and the average income has dropped to 1,900 baht per month, according to Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at PSU Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Chayanon Pucharoen.
The “We Travel Together” government subsidy scheme, aimed at promoting domestic tourism to help revive the economy, generated 1.5 billion baht for Phuket, but Chayanon said the unemployment rate still went up and average monthly income went down.
Another tourism stimulus campaign, “Tour Tiew Thai” is set to start on Thursday and is expected to draw in 15.5 billion baht nationally.
The new “sandbox” tourism model is expected to revive Phuket’s tourism industry starting in July. The scheme will allow travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific areas in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.
Phuket has requested 933,174 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover 466,587 people. Each person needs 2 doses of the vaccine. The plan is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population on the island province by the end of June. President of Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Raktaengam, says 100% of the people in the tourism industry on the island need to be vaccinated.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Thai Life2 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Thai Life2 days ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Karena
Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:39 pm
An explanation of what ” zip lining” is would have been helpful.