Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek

Officials in Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son province, have issued a flood alert following an incident where a car was swept away while crossing the Mae Ngae creek in Tha Mae Che, Saohin subdistrict. Today, August 17, locals were able to assist in time, preventing any injuries.

Worasak Panthong, the district officer of Mae Sariang, has instructed village heads and subdistrict leaders to closely monitor heavy rainfall, flash floods, and storm situations. Areas at risk of sudden flooding, flash floods, and landslides are of particular concern, with residents being urged to exercise increased caution.

In the event of an emergency, immediate reporting to the district is essential to facilitate rapid coordination and assistance from relevant departments.

This warning follows a report from Jaruwat Khongboonlap, the village head of Mae Che, village 4, Saohin subdistrict, indicating a sudden flash flood in the Mae Ngae river, causing water levels to rise rapidly.

Earlier in the afternoon, a local’s car was swept several metres by the forceful water current while crossing the river after picking up children from Ban Mae Lhor Border Patrol Police School. Fortunately, nearby residents promptly intervened, rescuing the vehicle’s owner, who remained unharmed and without any damage to their property, reported KhaoSod.

After the water level in the Mae Ngae creek receded, residents used a mixer truck to pull the vehicle from the water. Although cars are now able to cross the creek, drivers are advised to remain cautious and keep a close watch on the water levels. However, motorcycles are still unable to cross due to the ongoing rainfall in the area.

