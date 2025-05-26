Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning across Thailand for Today, May 26, predicting heavy rain across nearly all provinces. This could lead to flash floods, forest run-off, and landslides.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates heavy rainfall in the north, northeast, central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the east, and the west coast of southern Thailand. The department warns of potential dangers from accumulated rain, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas.

Travelling through storm-prone regions and flood-affected routes, especially low-lying areas, should be avoided as they may experience short-term flooding.

The monsoon trough across central Thailand, east, and upper south, combined with the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is contributing to these weather conditions. The Andaman Sea is expected to have moderate sea waves.

In the north, 80% of the region will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas, notably in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Temperatures range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius (°C) in the morning to 29 to 34°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeast will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Morning temperatures will be between 22 to 25°C, rising to 31 to 34°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

In the central region, 80% will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 30 to 34°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Eastern Thailand will have thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will be 24 to 26°C in the morning and 30 to 33°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The east coast of southern Thailand will have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C to 29 to 33°C, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The west coast of southern Thailand will see thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Morning temperatures will be between 22 to 25°C, rising to 27 to 30°C. From Phuket upwards, southwesterly winds at 20 to 35 km/h will cause sea waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. From Krabi downwards, southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h will result in waves of 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

In Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, 80% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will be 24 to 26°C in the morning and 31 to 33°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.