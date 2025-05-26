Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
51 2 minutes read
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods
Photo via KhaoSod

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning across Thailand for Today, May 26, predicting heavy rain across nearly all provinces. This could lead to flash floods, forest run-off, and landslides.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates heavy rainfall in the north, northeast, central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the east, and the west coast of southern Thailand. The department warns of potential dangers from accumulated rain, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas.

Travelling through storm-prone regions and flood-affected routes, especially low-lying areas, should be avoided as they may experience short-term flooding.

The monsoon trough across central Thailand, east, and upper south, combined with the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is contributing to these weather conditions. The Andaman Sea is expected to have moderate sea waves.

Related Articles

In the north, 80% of the region will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas, notably in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Temperatures range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius (°C) in the morning to 29 to 34°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeast will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Morning temperatures will be between 22 to 25°C, rising to 31 to 34°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Thunderstorms are expected

In the central region, 80% will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 30 to 34°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Eastern Thailand will have thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will be 24 to 26°C in the morning and 30 to 33°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The east coast of southern Thailand will have thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C to 29 to 33°C, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The west coast of southern Thailand will see thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Morning temperatures will be between 22 to 25°C, rising to 27 to 30°C. From Phuket upwards, southwesterly winds at 20 to 35 km/h will cause sea waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. From Krabi downwards, southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h will result in waves of 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

In Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, 80% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will be 24 to 26°C in the morning and 31 to 33°C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods | News by Thaiger
Weather infographics from the TMD | Photo via TMD/Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest Northern Thailand News

Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

15 seconds ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

2 minutes ago
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

20 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

20 hours ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

22 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

22 hours ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

22 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

23 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

23 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

23 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

23 hours ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

23 hours ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

24 hours ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

1 day ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

2 days ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

2 days ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

2 days ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

2 days ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

2 days ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

2 days ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

2 days ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

1 week ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

1 week ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 week ago
Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces

Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x