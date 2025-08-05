Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

Recent surveillance activities along the border have revealed that most drones originate from Cambodia, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry. Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit stated yesterday, August 4, that all incursions have been recorded, complete with photographic evidence and coordinates.

Although the majority of drones observed along the border are from Cambodia, Nattaphon noted that the drone seen in Surin on the evening of August 3 was launched domestically.

Despite a temporary ban on civilian drone operations announced on July 29 to prevent interference with military activities, some Thai nationals continue to operate drones in the border area.

Nattaphon dismissed the Cambodian Ministry of Defence’s claim that Thai drones were spotted in Cambodian airspace, suggesting those drones were likely Cambodian, returning from surveillance over Thai territory. He refrained from detailing the launch locations of these drones, indicating the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) would manage the situation.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub warned that violating the temporary civilian drone ban could result in a year of imprisonment, a fine of 40,000 baht (US$1,235), or both. He advised private drone operators, such as those in agriculture, to coordinate with relevant agencies to avoid disrupting military operations.

The RTAF has urged the public to report any suspicious drone activity to local officials or via the 1374 security hotline. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region overseeing the northeastern provinces adjacent to Cambodia, stated that provincial governors have been directed to acquire anti-drone systems, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, on August 3, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phatklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, outlined new strategies to combat drone threats during a virtual meeting with governors from 20 northeastern provinces, held on August 2.

The session focused on strengthening drone monitoring and control measures. As heads of their respective provincial Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) units, governors were directed to coordinate with police, private entities, and local communities. They were also urged to secure anti-drone technology to safeguard key locations, including provincial halls, sports grounds, armouries, police stations, transport terminals, and airports.