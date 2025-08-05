Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

Officials track drone flights with images and pinpoint locations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
214 1 minute read
Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Recent surveillance activities along the border have revealed that most drones originate from Cambodia, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry. Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit stated yesterday, August 4, that all incursions have been recorded, complete with photographic evidence and coordinates.

Although the majority of drones observed along the border are from Cambodia, Nattaphon noted that the drone seen in Surin on the evening of August 3 was launched domestically.

Despite a temporary ban on civilian drone operations announced on July 29 to prevent interference with military activities, some Thai nationals continue to operate drones in the border area.

Nattaphon dismissed the Cambodian Ministry of Defence’s claim that Thai drones were spotted in Cambodian airspace, suggesting those drones were likely Cambodian, returning from surveillance over Thai territory. He refrained from detailing the launch locations of these drones, indicating the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) would manage the situation.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub warned that violating the temporary civilian drone ban could result in a year of imprisonment, a fine of 40,000 baht (US$1,235), or both. He advised private drone operators, such as those in agriculture, to coordinate with relevant agencies to avoid disrupting military operations.

The RTAF has urged the public to report any suspicious drone activity to local officials or via the 1374 security hotline. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region overseeing the northeastern provinces adjacent to Cambodia, stated that provincial governors have been directed to acquire anti-drone systems, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, on August 3, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phatklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, outlined new strategies to combat drone threats during a virtual meeting with governors from 20 northeastern provinces, held on August 2.

Related Articles

The session focused on strengthening drone monitoring and control measures. As heads of their respective provincial Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) units, governors were directed to coordinate with police, private entities, and local communities. They were also urged to secure anti-drone technology to safeguard key locations, including provincial halls, sports grounds, armouries, police stations, transport terminals, and airports.

Latest Thailand News
Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | Thaiger Crime News

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

39 minutes ago
Thailand plans tax break on foreign income | Thaiger Business News

Thailand plans tax break on foreign income

44 minutes ago
Thai Air Force denies Cambodia&#8217;s MK-84 bomb purchase claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

56 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

1 hour ago
Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei | Thaiger Crime News

Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei

1 hour ago
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

3 hours ago
Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago
Unidentified foreign woman&#8217;s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

3 hours ago
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

4 hours ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

4 hours ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

4 hours ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

4 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

4 hours ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

4 hours ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers flock to border to return home | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers flock to border to return home

5 hours ago
Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn

5 hours ago
Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

5 hours ago
Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

5 hours ago
Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3 | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

5 hours ago
Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave

5 hours ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
214 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x