Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Crime Suppression Division conducted a raid on a renowned drone manufacturing company in Samut Prakan yesterday, August 5. A significant amount of equipment was seized, and the company caretaker was questioned, as the owner is currently overseas.

Tairat Wiriyasirikul, the acting secretary-general of the NBTC, revealed the operation involved collaboration between the NBTC and the Central Investigation Bureau. During the search, the police discovered unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), equipment for detecting and countering drones, and frequency inspection vehicles.

All items were seized to verify permits related to the NBTC. Further coordination with the Customs Department is underway to ensure correct importation, and efforts are ongoing to inventory the seized items.

Tairat further stated that the company owner is Singaporean and remains abroad. Therefore, the investigation initially focuses on the Thai caretaker of the company. Each piece of seized equipment will undergo thorough inspection since some were locally assembled, while others were imported.

Under the Radio Communications Act of 1955, any actions violating Section 6, which prohibits the manufacture, use, import, export, or trade of radio communication equipment without official permission, are subject to penalties. Violators can face fines up to 100,000 baht (US$3,090), imprisonment up to five years, or both as per Section 23 of the same act, reported KhaoSod.

“The current situation is sensitive,” Tairat remarked, adding that the NBTC is ready to support security agencies in all aspects for national security benefits. He urged the public to rely on official communication channels for information, as rapid dissemination of news regarding military equipment could impact adversaries.

In similar news, on August 3, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phatklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, outlined strategies to combat drone threats during a virtual meeting held on August 2 with governors from 20 northeastern provinces. The discussion emphasised strengthening drone detection and control efforts.