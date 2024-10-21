Mother arrested for assaulting children in drunken frenzy

Image: KhaoSod

A heavily intoxicated mother was reported by neighbours after an assault on her eight year old son which created a chaotic scene at their residence. Her husband revealed that she had previously poured hot water on their six month old daughter.

Officers from Pak Kret Police Station reported receiving a call around 8.30pm yesterday, October 20, regarding a mother in a state of drunken frenzy, assaulting her child in a rented room in the Si Chai Thong Village, Bang Talat subdistrict, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province.

Upon arrival, officers found locals gathered outside the rented home where an eight year old boy, identified as A, a second-grade student, was waiting for the police. He had visible injuries, including bruising under his left eye and scratches on his face and body.

Neighbours couldn’t tolerate the ongoing violence and reported the incident when the mother, 37 year old Kanchi began screaming and acting violently after consuming alcohol. Her husband, 37 year old Yoyo was present in the room, trying to control her to prevent further harm to their six month old daughter, identified as B, who was lying on the bed.

A had already been assaulted and had run to seek help from a 67 year old neighbour, Nisai.

When police entered the room, Kanchi was still screaming and throwing dishes, which prompted Yoyo to slap her in an attempt to stop her rampage. Kanchi then accused her husband of assault. The police decided to take her to the hospital for treatment.

Masked by alcohol

However, Kanchi resisted and lay on the floor, crying and calling out for her children. Ultimately, the police decided to take her to the station to calm down after neighbours reported that she often assaulted her children when drunk.

According to the landlord, 50 year old Tee, the couple had been renting the room for about six months. Out of sympathy for their young children, he charged them a low rent and didn’t bill them for utilities. Tee mentioned that Kanchi’s behaviour changed notably when she drank, transforming into an aggressive person who would physically abuse her children by hitting and biting them.

Sober, she was a caring mother. Despite various attempts to advise and warn her, nothing seemed to work. Tee questioned where Kanchi got the money to buy alcohol every week, given her financial situation.

Neighbour Nisai, who reported the incident, stated that Kanchi frequently assaulted her children when drunk. He often woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of her screaming and breaking things. Yesterday, her eldest son ran to him for help, prompting Nisai to decide that it was time to intervene for the children’s sake.

He added that A would often complain about his mother pinching or biting his younger sister, causing her to cry. Nisai had previously observed Kanchi’s drunken outbursts through their shared wall.

Yoyo confirmed that Kanchi regularly assaulted the children while drunk and had once poured hot water on their six month old daughter’s head, leading to frequent arguments between them, reported KhaoSod.