Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

Betrayal in robes sparks scandal

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
A private company representative has filed a legal complaint against a former deputy police chief, alleging theft of a chequebook and important documents while the person was ordained as a monk. The incident was captured on CCTV yesterday, July 19.

Reports indicate that Akkarawit (surname withheld), acting on behalf of a private company, approached officers at Bang Rak Police Station to file charges against the former police official. The person in question, holding the rank of Police General and previously serving as Deputy Commissioner-General, is accused of trespassing and theft, with further charges potentially emerging.

According to the reports, on February 19 and March 21, during daylight hours, the former police general allegedly stole sales contracts and other crucial company documents, along with a chequebook from a current account.

The acts were captured on CCTV, providing substantial evidence. The company representative emphasised that the former official had no affiliation with the company, either as an employee or an executive.

Furthermore, since the acts were committed while he was ordained as a monk, the theft is considered a grave offence, leading to the loss of monkhood and necessitating disrobement, reported KhaoSod

In similar news, a former monk, recently defrocked for 10 days, was arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from a donation box. He claimed he was intoxicated and heard voices compelling him to commit the theft.

On July 13, Police Colonel Wisit Buasongwong tasked Police Lieutenant Colonel Patipat Nuekhoomueang, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Phumprakhon, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Nueng Chaiyamongkol with arresting 54 year old Daorung in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, under a warrant issued by Nang Rong Provincial Court for nighttime theft.

During questioning, Daorung admitted he had previously been a monk at Wat Don Mai Fai for about one term, and after leaving the monkhood, he started heavy drinking, which caused hallucinations.

