Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

A former monk, recently defrocked for 10 days, has been apprehended for stealing 18,000 baht from a donation box.

He claims he was drunk and heard voices instructing him to commit the theft. Yesterday, July 13, Police Colonel Wisit Buasongwong assigned Police Lieutenant Colonel Patipat Nuekhoomueang, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Phumprakhon, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Nueng Chaiyamongkol to arrest 54 year old Daorung in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, based on a warrant issued by Nang Rong Provincial Court for nighttime theft.

During questioning, Daorung admitted to previously serving as a monk at Wat Don Mai Fai for approximately one term. After leaving the monkhood, he indulged in heavy drinking, which led to hallucinations.

He claimed these hallucinations prompted him to break into a donation box using a kitchen knife. He then took all the money from the box and placed it in a bag he had brought with him. Upon returning home, Daorung counted the stolen money and found it amounted to 18,000 baht (US$555).

The following morning, he fled to Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, by bus, sleeping in temples, bus stations, and train stations. He spent 10,000 baht (US$308) on alcohol and food, but the remaining 8,000 baht (US$245) was stolen from him while he was asleep from intoxication. Daorung confessed to acting alone in the crime and expressed remorse, offering apologies to the abbot and the temple community.

Initially, Police Lieutenant Samruay Obklang, the investigating officer handling the case, charged Daorung with nighttime theft or receiving stolen goods for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Nong Suea apprehended a 42 year old man accused of breaking into donation boxes at a local temple, stealing over 5,000 baht. The act was recorded on CCTV. On July 7 at 6pm, Police Colonel Worayut Pongtan and officers raided the suspect Piyaphan’s home in Mueang Pathum Thani district.

