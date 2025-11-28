Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 10:45 AM
Photo via ThaiRath

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office walked out of a press conference yesterday, November 27, after refusing to answer a reporter’s question on whether slow government management contributed to the losses from the southern floods.

Paradon Prissanananthakul, who also serves as Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, attended the briefing to provide updates on the flood situation in southern Thailand, particularly in Hat Yai district of Songkhla.

Paradon said the Ministry of Higher Education has postponed university examinations nationwide, as many students are experiencing anxiety after their families were affected by the floods.

He also discussed the government’s central donation centre, which will serve as the main hub for collecting and transporting relief supplies. The centre is located at the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Don Mueang district, and donated items will be delivered using Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The minister added that aside from essential goods, large quantities of coconut brooms will be needed as water levels begin to recede in several areas.

Paradon walks out of press conference
Photo via PPTV HD

Regarding the management of victims’ bodies, Paradon said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed local hospitals to expedite identification processes and ordered the Public Health Ministry to prepare additional storage areas to prevent further deterioration. During the question session, a journalist asked Paradon…

“Should the government admit that slow management caused this loss?”

Paradon looked briefly at the reporter, closed his microphone, thanked the media and walked out of the room without responding.

Thai politician denies answeing questions over floods in South
Photo via PPTV HD

This is not the first time government officials faced criticism over their handling of the crisis. Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the centre, insisted on November 26 that delays were not due to mismanagement, saying evacuation warnings were issued but some residents chose not to leave.

PM Anutin also responded to similar questions on November 25, stating that the government acted promptly and that all necessary resources were dispatched immediately to help affected communities.

During a visit to the Prince of Songkhla University shelter, a flood victim confronted Anutin about the delayed rescue. A video shared by ThaiRath shows him nodding and walking away without addressing her concerns.

Thai government refuses to answer flood question
Photo via PPTV HD

According to the latest reports from ThaiRath, 113 bodies have been found in Hat Yai following the receding floodwaters. The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre has yet to officially confirm this figure, with the last verified death toll standing at 55.

Kasikorn Research Centre told MGR Online that economic damage from the Hat Yai flooding is estimated at around 25 billion baht, or roughly 1 billion baht per day.

The SEA Games host venue also had to be relocated, while 715 industrial factories were affected, resulting in losses of 1.282 billion baht. Songkhla’s tourism sector is expected to lose at least 5 billion baht, with Malaysian tourist numbers forecast to drop by 7-18%.

