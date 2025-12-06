Thailand urges UN to act on Cambodian border landmines

Thailand has called on the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) to address the spread of landmines along the Thai–Cambodian border, warning the situation could affect the credibility of the UN body and the international landmine ban.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raised the issue during talks with Carolyne-Melanie Regimbal, head of UNODA in Geneva, on Thursday, December 4.

“The Thai side hopes that UNODA will help in highlighting the seriousness of this landmine situation, as resolving this issue is essential to the credibility of the work of UNODA and the Convention,” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its social media platforms yesterday.

Sihasak attended the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, where he also delivered a statement under Article 8 of the Ottawa Convention.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister clarified Thailand’s position, stressing that the country has consistently fulfilled its treaty obligations and used existing bilateral mechanisms in good faith.

He said Thailand had no desire to politicise the issue, but the permanent disabilities suffered by seven Thai soldiers as a result of Cambodia’s alleged use of landmines constituted a breach of Article 1 of the Convention.

Thailand said it has solid evidence showing new landmines were planted on Thai territory. Since mid‑July, 18 Thai soldiers have been injured, seven of whom lost limbs. Sihasak questioned how the Convention could remain credible if a State Party can plant new mines and simply deny it without consequence.

The minister stated that the most fair and transparent solution would be to request the UN Secretary-General to facilitate the establishment of an independent fact‑finding mission, arguing that this would depoliticise the issue and rely on mechanisms already built into the Convention.

Thailand also held talks with Japan’s Ambassador Ichikawa Tomiko, who presides over the 22nd Meeting of States Parties. Sihasak informed her that Thailand had submitted a letter and additional evidence to the UN Secretary-General detailing Cambodia’s repeated violations.

He said all evidence had been professionally reviewed by Thai agencies and the ASEAN Observer Team, which confirmed that the mines were newly and deliberately planted inside Thai territory.

Cambodia rejected the allegations. Cambodian ambassador Dara In questioned Thailand’s evidence, saying neutral parties were not permitted to access the locations where the mines were found, according to Fresh News.

However, ASEAN military observers have confirmed that the landmines discovered along the border were newly planted.

During his Geneva visit, Sihasak also met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, reiterating that Thailand had consistently upheld peaceful approaches while Cambodia had “shown no sincerity” in addressing the issue.

He noted that the injuries to seven Thai soldiers amounted to a breach of both the Convention and Cambodia’s commitments under the Joint Declaration.

Sihasak also assured the High Commissioner that the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war in Thailand were being treated in line with international humanitarian law and had been visited by the ICRC.

Both sides also discussed broader cooperation, including Thailand’s upcoming International Conference on the Global Partnership against Online Scams scheduled for December 17 to 18, 2025, in Bangkok.