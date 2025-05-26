Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

Residents in Chon Buri were intrigued by a large pile of children’s toys discarded behind Wat Mausukha in the Nong Ri Mueang Chon Buri area.

The toys, still new and unpacked, attracted locals who arrived with large bags to collect them. Images of the toys were widely shared on social media, with posts mentioning that anyone interested could collect toys for their children or grandchildren.

Yesterday, May 25, reporters visited the site behind Wat Mausukha, located in Moo 4, Nong Sam Sak subdistrict, Baan Bueng district, Chon Buri province. The area, a designated waste disposal site, was bustling with locals, both children and adults, selecting toys from the pile. These toys were in pristine condition, still sealed in their original packaging.

Bandid, a motorcycle taxi driver, mentioned that after seeing the post on social media, he rode to the site to inspect the toys. He selected some to distribute to children and donate to underprivileged kids in the community.

A tractor driver revealed his surprise at the toys’ origin, stating that the area is usually reserved for waste disposal. Initially intending to clear the site, he allowed locals to choose from the pile before discarding the unusable items.

Prakit, a local who came with his child, shared that he saw the post on social media and decided to bring his child to select usable toys. He collected two large bags of toys, some for his child while planning to distribute the rest to children in his village.

Prakit expressed satisfaction with the toys collected, even offering 100 baht (US$3) to the tractor driver for fuel as a token of appreciation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, residents in Nakhon Ratchasima have been flocking to local forests, equipped with spoons and ladles, to gather hed phor, a prized local mushroom delicacy. Valued for its unique texture and flavor, this mushroom, also known as false earthstar or barometer earthstar, can sell for up to 500 baht per kilogram in local markets.