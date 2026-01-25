Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy

A complaint has been raised concerning an individual claiming to be the wife of a deputy governor in the upper northeastern province of Thailand.

This person is reportedly offering medical treatment using so-called quantum psychic energy. Reports indicate that numerous residents from multiple provinces, including Udon Thani and Nong Khai, have sought her services.

The woman had previously attempted to discharge patients from Nong Khai Hospital for treatment but was denied. She has also requested government funding to establish a centre for treating patients nationwide.

Upon investigation in Phon Sa subdistrict, Tha Bo district, Nong Khai province, the reporters encountered the woman, accompanied by a group claiming to be professors from Bangkok, administering treatments to several patients.

These patients suffer from various conditions such as paralysis, diabetes-related infections, and vision impairments.

The woman explained that the treatments involve quantum psychic energy and incense burning, which she claims possesses supernatural powers. She asserts that patients who have not found relief through conventional medicine often recover after her sessions.

She also demonstrated how the incense produces yellow and black smoke, which she interprets as the expulsion of negative energy from the body, leading to improved health.

A 74-year-old woman testified to her improvement, stating that she was previously wheelchair-bound but could now walk and lift her arms after attending the sessions. Another attendee, who brought his mother suffering from a stroke, expressed amazement at her progress after four years of immobility.

He noted that the treatment felt more like receiving encouragement and guidance.

The woman reiterated that her sessions are not treatments but rather training to restore bodily balance. She emphasised that this approach combines magnetic field science with mental expansion and should be researched further.

Researchers were present to gather data for a report.

When questioned about the legitimacy of her methods, the woman insisted that her practices are not comparable to other public figures and advised against making news of it.

Lieutenant Witthaya Khampuang, mayor of Phon Sa municipality, clarified that the Thai Healing Power Association coordinated with the municipality to use the venue for workshops and research on conditions such as paralysis and nerve compression.

He noted that the association operates independently and the municipality has no objection to the use of the venue.

Lieutenant Witthaya, who holds an engineering background, acknowledged that while magnetic fields can be scientifically measured, there is no deep medical data supporting these treatments.

He remarked that the belief in such practices is personal and, without clear scientific evidence, it could challenge established medical roles. However, he respects the local belief and sentiment.