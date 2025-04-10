Chiang Mai aims for fingernail dance world record

Chiang Mai aims for fingernail dance world record
In celebration of tradition and unity, Chiang Mai is preparing to break a Guinness World Record next Friday, April 19, with over 20,000 traditional fingernail dancers performing together at the historic Three Kings Monument.

The event marks the ancient northern city’s 729th anniversary and promises to be one of the most spectacular cultural displays ever staged in Thailand.

Organisers say the performance will be the largest fon leb dance in history. This elegant Lanna dance style features performers wearing elongated brass fingernail extensions that emphasise graceful hand movements, set to traditional music and adorned in vibrant costumes.

Kochaporn Weroj, chairperson of the World Records Committee for the celebrations, said the event is about more than just breaking records.

“We’re now fully prepared to demonstrate to the world and tourists alike the exquisite beauty of Chiang Mai’s religious practices, artistic traditions, and cultural heritage.”

Kochaporn, who also serves as an advisor to the House of Representatives Committee on Religion, Arts and Culture, added that the display aims to promote Thailand’s cultural soft power on the global stage.

The festivities will kick off with a powerful alms-giving ceremony, featuring exactly 729 Buddhist monks—each symbolising a year of Chiang Mai’s proud history since its founding in 1296.

The Chiang Mai Women’s Association is spearheading the record attempt, working alongside government bodies, private organisations, and community groups to pull off the massive undertaking.

Economic experts estimate the event could generate more than 500 million baht in tourism revenue, offering a welcome boost to the local economy, reported The Nation.

“This celebration not only honours our ancestors and the former kings of Lanna but also strengthens Chiang Mai’s application for UNESCO World Heritage status,” Kochaporn added.

Locals are being urged to take part in the celebrations and help welcome tourists flocking to the city during the Songkran holiday, which aligns with the record-breaking event.

