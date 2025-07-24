Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

Attempt to reconcile ends in bloodshed and chaos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
269 2 minutes read
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นบึงกาฬ

A community leader in the northeastern province of Bueng Kan fatally shot his wife and four others after she sought a divorce from him.

The tragic incident took place at approximately 7.22pm on Tuesday, July 22, in the Ban Tham Chan community, So Phisai district.

The suspect, a 45 year old community leader named Pratuan Tonkanlaya, killed his wife, her father, and three other members of the community in what police described as a jealousy-fuelled rampage.

Victims identified:

  • Thanyarat Promthirat – Pratuan’s wife
  • Suraphon Promthirat – Thanyarat’s father
  • Koon Kaewkhom – Deputy community leader
  • Somchai Pongpaew – Deputy sub-district mayor
  • Chaliao Duangchan – Resident

Suraphon was seriously injured during the attack and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Another victim, Pratuan’s neighbour, Aphai Sithong, was also injured but is reportedly in stable condition.

According to relatives who spoke to MGR Online, Thanyarat had recently decided to divorce Pratuan following a series of heated arguments.

She informed both families of her decision, but Pratuan refused to accept it. He had reportedly threatened, “If my wife gets involved with any men, I will kill those men and their entire families.”

Related Articles
Jealous community leader kills wife and four other victims
Pratuan Tonkanlaya | Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นบึงกาฬ

Following the shooting, Pratuan surrendered to So Phisai Police Station, where he confessed and claimed that he acted out of jealousy and rage.

He told police that he had visited Thanyarat’s house in an attempt to reconcile, but overheard her telling her father that she no longer wanted a relationship with him. When Suraphon firmly supported his daughter, Pratuan became enraged.

He said he then shot his wife and her father before entering the house to shoot his wife’s relative, Koon. As locals rushed to investigate, Pratuan fired into the air and fled the scene.

Isaan community leader kills five
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นบึงกาฬ

While escaping, he encountered deputy sub-district mayor Somchai, with whom he had reportedly had a past conflict, and shot him dead.

He then proceeded to the home of Chaliao, whom he accused of flirting with his wife. Pratuan claimed to have previously warned Chaliao multiple times before fatally shooting him.

Pratuan is now facing charges under the following laws:

  • Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder, punishable by death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.
  • Section 8 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act: Carrying a firearm in public without permission or necessity. Punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
Community leader kills wife and four others in Bueng Kan
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นบึงกาฬ

Latest Thailand News
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

10 minutes ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

17 minutes ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

23 minutes ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

31 minutes ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

40 minutes ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

53 minutes ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

1 hour ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

1 hour ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

1 hour ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

2 hours ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

3 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

3 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

3 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

3 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

4 hours ago
Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

4 hours ago
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger Crime News

Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

4 hours ago
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

4 hours ago
Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme

4 hours ago
Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt

5 hours ago
Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima

5 hours ago
Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border

5 hours ago
Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head | Thaiger Pattaya News

Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
269 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x