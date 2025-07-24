Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

A community leader in the northeastern province of Bueng Kan fatally shot his wife and four others after she sought a divorce from him.

The tragic incident took place at approximately 7.22pm on Tuesday, July 22, in the Ban Tham Chan community, So Phisai district.

The suspect, a 45 year old community leader named Pratuan Tonkanlaya, killed his wife, her father, and three other members of the community in what police described as a jealousy-fuelled rampage.

Victims identified:

Thanyarat Promthirat – Pratuan’s wife

Suraphon Promthirat – Thanyarat’s father

Koon Kaewkhom – Deputy community leader

Somchai Pongpaew – Deputy sub-district mayor

Chaliao Duangchan – Resident

Suraphon was seriously injured during the attack and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Another victim, Pratuan’s neighbour, Aphai Sithong, was also injured but is reportedly in stable condition.

According to relatives who spoke to MGR Online, Thanyarat had recently decided to divorce Pratuan following a series of heated arguments.

She informed both families of her decision, but Pratuan refused to accept it. He had reportedly threatened, “If my wife gets involved with any men, I will kill those men and their entire families.”

Following the shooting, Pratuan surrendered to So Phisai Police Station, where he confessed and claimed that he acted out of jealousy and rage.

He told police that he had visited Thanyarat’s house in an attempt to reconcile, but overheard her telling her father that she no longer wanted a relationship with him. When Suraphon firmly supported his daughter, Pratuan became enraged.

He said he then shot his wife and her father before entering the house to shoot his wife’s relative, Koon. As locals rushed to investigate, Pratuan fired into the air and fled the scene.

While escaping, he encountered deputy sub-district mayor Somchai, with whom he had reportedly had a past conflict, and shot him dead.

He then proceeded to the home of Chaliao, whom he accused of flirting with his wife. Pratuan claimed to have previously warned Chaliao multiple times before fatally shooting him.

Pratuan is now facing charges under the following laws:

Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder, punishable by death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

Section 8 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act: Carrying a firearm in public without permission or necessity. Punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.