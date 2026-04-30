Israeli ‘The Avengers’ crime gang figure arrested on Koh Samui

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 6:07 PM
50 1 minute read
Israeli ‘The Avengers’ crime gang figure arrested on Koh Samui | Thaiger
Photo via 77Kaoded

A leading member of an Israeli criminal organisation called “The Avengers” was arrested on Koh Samui on Wednesday, April 29, under the cooperation with Interpol and Israeli officials.

Immigration Bureau Division 6 commander Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul confirmed today, April 30, that officers detained 28 year old Matan Aviv following coordination with Interpol and the Israeli Embassy in Thailand.

According to Israeli authorities, Aviv is a senior figure in a criminal group known as “The Avengers,” based in Israel. He has previously served prison sentences and faces charges including theft, fraud, illegal possession of weapons, and drug offences.

He is also wanted in additional ongoing cases involving murder, explosives-related offences, threats, possession or use of prohibited equipment, and drug offences linked to minors.

Israeli man arrested on Koh Samui
Photo via 77Kaoded

Thai immigration officers tracked Aviv to a luxury villa in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani, where he was staying with associates. Officers conducted a raid at around 4pm on Wednesday and took him into custody.

Authorities revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and initiated deportation procedures to return him to Israel under an Interpol notice and arrest warrant. He was also placed on a blacklist, permanently barring re-entry to Thailand.

Chutharet said the public can report suspicious behaviour involving foreign nationals via the Immigration Bureau hotline 1178, available 24 hours.

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He added that the arrest forms part of a wider Royal Thai Police operation targeting transnational crime and foreign suspects considered a risk to public safety.

Foreign man wanted by Interpol arrested on Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อเถื่อน 10

The arrest follows other recent cases involving Israeli nationals in Thailand. On April 23, an Israeli woman and two Thai nationals were arrested in Krabi after they were found involved in more than 500 firms across the province that were illegally run through nominees.

Earlier this month, Phuket police arrested an Israeli national for illegally operating a travel agency using Thai nominees.

In January, three Israeli nationals were arrested on Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani, for supplying drugs to tourists after a neighbour reported noise from a late-night gathering.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 6:07 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.