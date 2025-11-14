Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties

November 14, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrived in Beijing for an official state visit, marking a historic moment in diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

Their Majesties arrived in the Chinese capital yesterday afternoon, November 13, for an official state visit, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations on the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.

The royal couple landed at Beijing Capital International Airport at 4.03pm local time (3.03pm Thailand time) aboard Royal Thai Airways International flight TG 8886. The visit follows an invitation extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the state trip scheduled from November 13 to 17.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were warmly welcomed by Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Political Bureau, as well as other senior Chinese officials. A young Chinese boy and girl respectfully presented bouquets to the king and queen, respectively, in a traditional gesture of goodwill.

Chatchai Viriyavejakul, Thailand’s Ambassador to China, accompanied the royal couple and introduced them to Hong Lei, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Protocol Department, who formally invited Their Majesties to disembark the aircraft.

The king and queen were welcomed by both Chinese and Thai honour delegations, including Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. Joining the reception were senior palace officials, military attachés, and key members of Thailand’s diplomatic corps.

Their Majesties then travelled by royal motorcade to the China World Hotel, their official residence during the visit. The route was lined with well-wishers, including Thai nationals living in China, Buddhist monks, businesspeople, students, and embassy staff, reported The Nation.

Upon their arrival at 4.49pm, they were received by Varapote Chensavasdijai, Minister at the Royal Thai Embassy, and Jean-Marc Poli, General Manager of China World Hotel.

Floral garlands were presented by Panida Khieourai, the ambassador’s spouse, and Nalintip Homwiseswongsa, Minister Counsellor (Commercial).

This marks Their Majesties’ second official overseas visit during the current reign and the first time a Thai monarch has paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The trip is viewed as a landmark occasion in Thai-Chinese diplomacy, reinforcing royal friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.

