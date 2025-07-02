Drunk Thai driver faces extra charge for punching police at Bangkok station

Police protocol tested as intoxicated man attacks, insults and provokes officers

Photo via ThaiRath

A drunk Thai driver repeatedly punched a police officer in the face while the officer was escorting him to a detention room at Bang Khen Police Station in Bangkok.

The victim, Police Sub-Lieutenant Anucha Saowako, gave an interview to the media with a swollen face. An interview video on ThaiRath showed blood flowing from Anucha’s nose while speaking with journalists.

The officer explained that traffic police arrested the attacker, identified only as Sakdirat, at a police checkpoint on Watcharapon Road in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after finding him with 130 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in his system.

Police escorted Sakdirat to Bang Khen Police Station at 12.35am, yesterday, July 1, for further legal proceedings for drunk driving. Officers permitted Sakdirat to contact his family for bail support, but his relatives refused to come to the station. As per police protocol, he was to be placed in a detention room.

Anucha stated that the altercation broke out in front of the detention room when the suspect refused to enter. Anucha attempted to push him forward, prompting Sakdirat to respond by punching him in the face.

Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Anucha and other officers eventually managed to detain Sakdirat, but the conflict did not end there. Anucha said that Sakdirat continued to use vulgar language and insulted his parents. He admitted becoming angry and opened the detention room door and kicked the suspect.

Another scuffle ensued, during which Sakdirat launched further attacks on Anucha before finally agreeing to remain in the cell.

Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

CCTV footage shared by Anucha showed another detainee being prevented from moving to a different room amid the commotion. The man chose to sit quietly in the corner of the cell to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Initially, Sakdirat faced a potential sentence of up to one year in prison, a fine between 5,000 and 20,000 baht, or both, under Section 43(2) of the Land Transport Act for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Photo via DailyNews

However, the assault on the police officer added further charges under Section 183 of the Criminal Law for resisting or obstructing an official in the performance of their duty. This offence carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The Facebook page Jmoi V+ later reported that Sakdirat apologised to the officer with a wai gesture, but the apology was insufficient to spare him from legal punishment.

Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

