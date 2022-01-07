BREAKING: Test & Go registration closed indefinitely, must enter before January 15

Registration for Thailand’s Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme will be closed indefinitely. And travellers, who are already approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption program, have until January 15 to arrive. At its general meeting today, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to continue with the suspension of the entry scheme until further notice.

Those who have received a Thailand Pass QR code will be allowed to enter Thailand under the Test & Go program over the next few days, and the last group of approved Test & Go travellers will arrive on January 15. Those travellers will need to undergo two RT-PCR tests, one on arrival and another by their seventh day in Thailand.

But a bit of good news, more destinations were approved to welcome tourists under the Sandbox entry program, along with Phuket, which has remained open to tourists – Krabi, Phang Nga and the trio of islands off the Surat Thani coast (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao)are approved for Sandbox schemes.

Last month, the CCSA urgently closed registration for the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes on December 21, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, following the emergence of the Omicron variant. Most of the initial cases involved travellers who had recently entered Thailand from overseas.

