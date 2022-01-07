Connect with us

Thailand

BREAKING: Test & Go registration closed indefinitely, must enter before January 15

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Registration for Thailand’s Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme will be closed indefinitely. And travellers, who are already approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption program, have until January 15 to arrive. At its general meeting today, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to continue with the suspension of the entry scheme until further notice.

Those who have received a Thailand Pass QR code will be allowed to enter Thailand under the Test & Go program over the next few days, and the last group of approved Test & Go travellers will arrive on January 15. Those travellers will need to undergo two RT-PCR tests, one on arrival and another by their seventh day in Thailand.

But a bit of good news, more destinations were approved to welcome tourists under the Sandbox entry program, along with Phuket, which has remained open to tourists – Krabi, Phang Nga and the trio of islands off the Surat Thani coast (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao)are approved for Sandbox schemes.

Last month, the CCSA urgently closed registration for the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes on December 21, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, following the emergence of the Omicron variant. Most of the initial cases involved travellers who had recently entered Thailand from overseas.

Stay tuned tothethaiger.com this afternoon as more details emerge about this story.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    MarkXXXXXXXXXXXXX
    2022-01-07 14:17
    The article is false. The CCSA has not (yet) imposed any deadline for entry. I can only assume the reporter did not actually listen to the update direct from the CCSA.
    image
    Asperli
    2022-01-07 14:23
    I love Thailand and finially after waiting 2 years iI had a Test&Go for february. This is the second time i lose money because of Thailands flip-flop decisions. I start asking myself what is so great about Thailand that makes…
    image
    Faz
    2022-01-07 14:26
    54 minutes ago, Thaiger said: And travellers, who are already approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption program, have until January 15 to arrive. That was a proposal and not yet officially confirmed.
    Caitlin Ashworth

    Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

