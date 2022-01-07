Pattaya
72 year old foreign man fell to death from Pattaya condo
Another in the disproportionate list of people falling out of buildings in Pattaya occurred last night, as a 72 year old foreign man fell to his death out of a condo window in Central Pattaya. The man who is believed to be an expat was found dead on the street below the property.
The details of both the condo name and the identity of the man who fell to his death have been withheld from the press and the public until the family of the deceased has been notified and the police are able to conduct a full investigation.
The man fell from what was only identified as a popular condominium complex in Central Pattaya from a room on the 16th floor, plummeting to the small side street on the side of the condo. The room was not his home but had just been rented the night before by the 72 year old man, who was reported to have a history of medical problems.
A medical emergency contact card was found in the room, places in a conspicuous location on the desk in the condo room. A nearly empty bottle of alcohol and mixers were also found in the room. There were no signs or evidence found of other people in the room or any sort of foul place suggesting it was murder.
Police will investigate further and review footage from CCTV in the area and are unsure at this time if the 16-story fall was an accident or a possible suicide.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
