Chon Buri officials issue Covid-19 warning for Si Racha nightclub

In a long line of warnings from the Chon Buri Public Health Office, a nightclub in the Si Racha area is the latest to receive an alert for anyone who attended to get tested for Covid-19, this time after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Chon Buri health officials put out an announcement yesterday calling on anyone who attended Cool Club X in Si Racha Nakhon Soi 2 between December 31 and January 3 to immediately take an antigen test kit at home or report to a nearby hospital or testing facility for a Covid-19 test.

Cool Club X was found to have more than one confirmed Covid-19 infection at the entertainment venue, though there was no mention of if any infections were suspected to be of the fast-spreading Omicron variant which has helped push Chon Buri to the top of the list of daily Covid-19 infections in Thailand.

The warning follows many previous notices in the past few months as Chon Buri officials attempt to quickly identify and contain and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. A few of the recent notifications in the Pattaya area:

December 25: Camel Toe Restaurant in Soi Krom Tee Din in Nong Prue near Pattaya between December 14 and December 20.

December 23: 3 crab shops and an ice shop in Si Racha between December 15 to 22: Si Rat Boil Crab Shop in Bang Phra, and Ae Boil Crab Shop, Na Na Prae Boil Crab Shop, Here Too Ice Shop behind Luang Bang Phra Temple

December 1: The Pee Kay Muen Lan Sushi stall on November 25 at Klong Tom Songpan Market and November 26 at Thung Gard Market between the hours of 3 pm and 9 pm. Like many food stalls, the sushi stand moves and operates at different locations on different days of the week.

November 24: The restaurant Non Hua Kun Jae, located in Klong Giw, Ban Bueng district between November 15 to November 22.

November 18: The McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya in the Naklua area of Pattaya during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17.

November 16: Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, between the dates of November 5 and November 12.

November 12: Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

