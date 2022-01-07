Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri officials issue Covid-19 warning for Si Racha nightclub
In a long line of warnings from the Chon Buri Public Health Office, a nightclub in the Si Racha area is the latest to receive an alert for anyone who attended to get tested for Covid-19, this time after New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Chon Buri health officials put out an announcement yesterday calling on anyone who attended Cool Club X in Si Racha Nakhon Soi 2 between December 31 and January 3 to immediately take an antigen test kit at home or report to a nearby hospital or testing facility for a Covid-19 test.
Cool Club X was found to have more than one confirmed Covid-19 infection at the entertainment venue, though there was no mention of if any infections were suspected to be of the fast-spreading Omicron variant which has helped push Chon Buri to the top of the list of daily Covid-19 infections in Thailand.
The warning follows many previous notices in the past few months as Chon Buri officials attempt to quickly identify and contain and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. A few of the recent notifications in the Pattaya area:
- December 25: Camel Toe Restaurant in Soi Krom Tee Din in Nong Prue near Pattaya between December 14 and December 20.
- December 23: 3 crab shops and an ice shop in Si Racha between December 15 to 22: Si Rat Boil Crab Shop in Bang Phra, and Ae Boil Crab Shop, Na Na Prae Boil Crab Shop, Here Too Ice Shop behind Luang Bang Phra Temple
- December 1: The Pee Kay Muen Lan Sushi stall on November 25 at Klong Tom Songpan Market and November 26 at Thung Gard Market between the hours of 3 pm and 9 pm. Like many food stalls, the sushi stand moves and operates at different locations on different days of the week.
- November 24: The restaurant Non Hua Kun Jae, located in Klong Giw, Ban Bueng district between November 15 to November 22.
- November 18: The McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya in the Naklua area of Pattaya during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17.
- November 16: Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, between the dates of November 5 and November 12.
- November 12: Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
Police searching Coconut Island for fresh market shooter
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable
Government to prevent price gouging on Covid-19 test kits
Bangkok to begin Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 next month
Philippines anti-child marriage law passed, age of consent law next
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Thailand Pass, Punishing the government, Firing Jay | Thaiger Bites
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
Recent comments: