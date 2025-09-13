Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

Resignation follows internal rift over prime ministerial vote

Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Photo of Chalermchai Sri-on courtesy of Money & Banking Online

Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on has stepped down from his position, citing health concerns that he says have affected his ability to lead effectively.

In an official letter submitted to the Election Commission (EC)’s political party registrar yesterday, September 12, the 60 year old politician stated that he could no longer carry out his duties at full capacity and feared his condition might harm the party’s future.

Originally from Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Chalermchai has had a long political career. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2001 and most recently served as minister of agriculture and cooperatives in the government of former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from 2019 to 2023.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Chalermchai’s resignation took immediate effect, and deputy party leader Pramual Pongthavaradet has been named interim leader during the transition.

The resignation comes amid growing internal tensions within the Democrat Party. On September 5, the party had agreed to abstain from voting in the parliamentary election for Thailand’s next prime minister. However, four Democrat MPs broke ranks, casting their votes in favour of Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who went on to become the country’s 32nd prime minister.

Though Chalermchai did not directly reference the internal defiance in his resignation letter, his departure has sparked speculation over divisions within the party.

“The party must move forward with strong and unified leadership,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “I believe this is the right decision for both myself and the party.”

Photo courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Political observers say that Chalermchai’s exit could trigger a reshuffling of leadership roles within the Democrat Party, which has struggled to regain its former political dominance in recent years, reported Bangkok Post.

As of now, the party has not announced when a new permanent leader will be selected. However, with national politics heating up and party unity in question, all eyes will be on the Democrat camp in the coming weeks.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.

