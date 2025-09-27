Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

A teenage futsal player died and his friend was injured when their motorbike crashed into a truck on a Bangkok bridge during the early morning hours.

The incident occurred around 1am today, September 27, on Bang Khun Si Bridge, a four-lane bridge heading towards Ratchaphruek Road. The grey Yamaha NMAX, registered in Bangkok, was found overturned at the scene with extensive front-end damage.

Police identified the deceased as 16 year old Noom (nickname), a Grade 11 student from a well-known secondary school in Dusit district, who was also a member of the school’s futsal team. A friend who was riding pillion sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Siriraj Hospital for emergency treatment.

The 10-wheel truck involved, registered in Suphan Buri and loaded with mud, was discovered parked approximately 100 metres away in the left lane of the bridge. It had visible rear-end damage consistent with the crash.

The truck driver, 47 year old Sompharn (surname withheld), told police he had been ascending the bridge slowly when several motorbikes passed him. Moments later, he heard a loud impact at the rear of his vehicle.

“I pulled over and got out to check. That’s when I saw the motorbike and two teenagers lying on the ground. They weren’t moving.”

The young victim’s family revealed that he normally lived in his school dormitory to train with the futsal team, returning home only on weekends. On the night of the accident, he had reportedly called his mother to ask for money to buy food.

Police officers from Bang Khun Si Police Station are continuing their investigation. They have questioned the truck driver further and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash, reported KhaoSod.

At this stage, no charges have been filed. Officers are working to piece together the moments leading up to the fatal collision and assess whether road conditions, speed, or other factors played a role.