Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

Police review CCTV as investigation into fatal collision begins

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
96 1 minute read
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage futsal player died and his friend was injured when their motorbike crashed into a truck on a Bangkok bridge during the early morning hours.

The incident occurred around 1am today, September 27, on Bang Khun Si Bridge, a four-lane bridge heading towards Ratchaphruek Road. The grey Yamaha NMAX, registered in Bangkok, was found overturned at the scene with extensive front-end damage.

Police identified the deceased as 16 year old Noom (nickname), a Grade 11 student from a well-known secondary school in Dusit district, who was also a member of the school’s futsal team. A friend who was riding pillion sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Siriraj Hospital for emergency treatment.

The 10-wheel truck involved, registered in Suphan Buri and loaded with mud, was discovered parked approximately 100 metres away in the left lane of the bridge. It had visible rear-end damage consistent with the crash.

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | News by Thaiger

The truck driver, 47 year old Sompharn (surname withheld), told police he had been ascending the bridge slowly when several motorbikes passed him. Moments later, he heard a loud impact at the rear of his vehicle.

“I pulled over and got out to check. That’s when I saw the motorbike and two teenagers lying on the ground. They weren’t moving.”

Related Articles

The young victim’s family revealed that he normally lived in his school dormitory to train with the futsal team, returning home only on weekends. On the night of the accident, he had reportedly called his mother to ask for money to buy food.

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | News by Thaiger

Police officers from Bang Khun Si Police Station are continuing their investigation. They have questioned the truck driver further and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash, reported KhaoSod.

At this stage, no charges have been filed. Officers are working to piece together the moments leading up to the fatal collision and assess whether road conditions, speed, or other factors played a role.

Latest Thailand News
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

10 seconds ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

18 minutes ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

36 minutes ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

50 minutes ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

1 hour ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 hours ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 hours ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

19 hours ago
Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

19 hours ago
AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

19 hours ago
RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet | Thaiger Aviation News

RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

20 hours ago
Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

20 hours ago
Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

20 hours ago
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger Pattaya News

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

20 hours ago
100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae

21 hours ago
Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors | Thaiger Business News

Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors

21 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

21 hours ago
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

22 hours ago
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

22 hours ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

22 hours ago
Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell

1 day ago
Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father

1 day ago
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.