Young Thai biker killed by water truck in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:28, 28 August 2024| Updated: 17:28, 28 August 2024
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A young Thai man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a water truck and was subsequently run over in Pattaya. The tragic accident unfolded yesterday evening, August 27, and has left the community in shock.

Pattaya police received reports of a fatal crash at around 8pm on Soi Phothisarn in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Emergency services from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation, along with local reporters, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a blue Honda Wave 125 motorcycle overturned on the road. The victim, 22 year old Jirayut Laksana-arayakarn, was found lifeless in a pool of blood after being run over by a six-wheeled water truck. The truck had crushed his head, resulting in an instant death. The rescue team covered his body with a white sheet before transporting him to a local hospital.

Approximately 100 metres away, the water truck was found abandoned. Pattaya police suspect the driver fled the scene on foot before they arrived.

Related news

Eyewitness 48 year old Duangdeuan Saesim recounted that Jirayut was overtaking her vehicle on the left side of the road to pass the water truck when he lost control and fell. The truck’s rear wheels then ran over his head, creating a harrowing scene for those who saw it. She immediately contacted the police.

Police are now on the hunt for the driver, promising to pursue legal action as they continue their investigation, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a British tourist sustained injuries after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing a street in Pattaya. The incident occurred at 12.10am on July 7, on Soi Arunothai, Pattaya Central Road, in the Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

In other news, a 28 year old disabled man from Chiang Rai province was killed in a hit-and-run accident near the Khao Kai Kaew intersection in Bang Lamung district.

