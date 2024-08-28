Young Thai biker killed by water truck in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A young Thai man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a water truck and was subsequently run over in Pattaya. The tragic accident unfolded yesterday evening, August 27, and has left the community in shock.

Pattaya police received reports of a fatal crash at around 8pm on Soi Phothisarn in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Emergency services from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation, along with local reporters, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a blue Honda Wave 125 motorcycle overturned on the road. The victim, 22 year old Jirayut Laksana-arayakarn, was found lifeless in a pool of blood after being run over by a six-wheeled water truck. The truck had crushed his head, resulting in an instant death. The rescue team covered his body with a white sheet before transporting him to a local hospital.

Approximately 100 metres away, the water truck was found abandoned. Pattaya police suspect the driver fled the scene on foot before they arrived.

Eyewitness 48 year old Duangdeuan Saesim recounted that Jirayut was overtaking her vehicle on the left side of the road to pass the water truck when he lost control and fell. The truck’s rear wheels then ran over his head, creating a harrowing scene for those who saw it. She immediately contacted the police.

Police are now on the hunt for the driver, promising to pursue legal action as they continue their investigation, reported Pattaya News.

