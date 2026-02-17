Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 17, 2026, 11:23 AM
112
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man poured petrol over a bank manager and attempted to rob a bank inside a shopping mall in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, yesterday, February 16, before staff and witnesses restrained him.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm at a bank branch inside the mall. Police later identified the suspect as 49 year old Suthidon, who reportedly entered the bank carrying petrol in a plastic bottle.

Suthidon poured the petrol over the female bank manager, put his arm around her neck and demanded 5 million baht in cash. He also threatened to set her on fire if she did not comply.

As the suspect was holding her coat, the quick thinking manager twisted her body to remove the coat and managed to free herself. A female bank employee then punched and kicked the suspect in attempt to stop him.

Photo via Thai PBS

Suthidon then ran from the bank in an attempt to flee. Mall staff and food delivery riders who saw the incident chased and assaulted the suspect before managing to restrain him. Officers from Bang Phli Police Station were called to the scene to investigate and arrested the suspect.

Suthidon told police and media that he travelled to the shopping mall from his home in Chon Buri. He said he was unemployed and needed money, which led to the attempted bank robbery. He declined to provide further details, saying he would speak only in court.

Photo via ThaiPost

Bang Phli Police Station superintendent Pairoj Phetploy told Naewna that the suspect refused to speak to police, citing the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). After initial discussions with Suthidon, investigators are looking into his mental health as a potential factor in the case.

The superintendent added that the suspect has a history of physical assault. Over the latest incident, police expect to charge Suthidon with unlawful detention and extortion, while other offences are being considered, as the robbery attempt was unsuccessful.

Photo via ThaiPost

Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 17, 2026, 11:23 AM
112

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.