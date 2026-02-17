Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

A Thai man poured petrol over a bank manager and attempted to rob a bank inside a shopping mall in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, yesterday, February 16, before staff and witnesses restrained him.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm at a bank branch inside the mall. Police later identified the suspect as 49 year old Suthidon, who reportedly entered the bank carrying petrol in a plastic bottle.

Suthidon poured the petrol over the female bank manager, put his arm around her neck and demanded 5 million baht in cash. He also threatened to set her on fire if she did not comply.

As the suspect was holding her coat, the quick thinking manager twisted her body to remove the coat and managed to free herself. A female bank employee then punched and kicked the suspect in attempt to stop him.

Suthidon then ran from the bank in an attempt to flee. Mall staff and food delivery riders who saw the incident chased and assaulted the suspect before managing to restrain him. Officers from Bang Phli Police Station were called to the scene to investigate and arrested the suspect.

Suthidon told police and media that he travelled to the shopping mall from his home in Chon Buri. He said he was unemployed and needed money, which led to the attempted bank robbery. He declined to provide further details, saying he would speak only in court.

Bang Phli Police Station superintendent Pairoj Phetploy told Naewna that the suspect refused to speak to police, citing the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). After initial discussions with Suthidon, investigators are looking into his mental health as a potential factor in the case.

The superintendent added that the suspect has a history of physical assault. Over the latest incident, police expect to charge Suthidon with unlawful detention and extortion, while other offences are being considered, as the robbery attempt was unsuccessful.