Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok

Officers suspect larger network behind massive narcotics haul

Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was apprehended with 2.75 million methamphetamine pills in the back of a black Mitsubishi Pajero, intended for distribution in Bangkok. The suspect, a 36 year old named Samrit, claimed it was only his second time transporting drugs, earning 30,000 baht per trip.

Yesterday, July 8, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, alongside several senior officers from the narcotics investigation and suppression teams, directed an operation that resulted in the arrest of Samrit. The operation involved multiple law enforcement units, including the Military Police and the Army’s special operations centre.

The arrest stemmed from intelligence gathered by police suggesting drug shipments were being transported from the outskirts of Bangkok to be stored in Ramkhamhaeng 112 alley, Saphan Sung district, awaiting distribution within the community.

At 1.40am yesterday, July 8, police spotted the suspect’s black Mitsubishi Pajero, with the license plate 7 กต 5060, entering the area. Upon noticing the vehicle’s unusually heavy load, officers intercepted and searched it. Inside, they discovered 11 sacks of methamphetamine pills, totalling 2.75 million tablets, concealed in the vehicle’s storage compartment.

Samrit admitted to being responsible for transporting drugs to various locations and delivering them to customers as instructed by his superiors, receiving 30,000 baht (US$920) for each delivery.

This was his second time involved in such activities. A background check revealed previous drug-related offences in 2015 and 2022 for possession of category 1 narcotics with intent to sell.

Samrit now faces charges of distributing category 1 narcotics, specifically methamphetamine, without authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

This illegal activity is alleged to have been conducted for commercial purposes, posing a threat to public safety and national security. The suspect has been handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, nearly 2 million methamphetamine pills were uncovered in a cemetery near the Mekong River in Nong Khai province during a military-led crackdown on a drug smuggling network. One suspect was arrested, and the narcotics were seized during the operation.

