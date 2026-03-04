Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: March 4, 2026, 10:05 AM
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A clarification was issued yesterday, March 3, after images of long Suvarnabhumi Airport queues circulated online following reports of a Thai Airways check-in problem a day earlier, March 2.

The airport explained that the congestion occurred because March 2 was the first day Thai Airways switched its baggage rules to the “Piece Concept”, introducing a baggage limit based on the number of pieces passengers can check in.

Photo via Thai Airways
Photo via Thai Airways

As a result, Thai Airways’ self-service check-in system (CUSS) was unable to print baggage tags through the airline’s application as usual.

According to the airport’s statement, Thai Airways had reportedly tested the system before launch, and it functioned during testing. However, once the policy was implemented, the airline’s system malfunctioned.

The airport said the disruption meant passengers who completed check-in via the CUSS machines still had to drop their bags at the staffed check-in counters.

The issue affected both domestic and international flights, causing passenger delays as queues grew.

Thai Airways is reportedly working to resolve the issue with the company that developed the system. The aim is to reconnect and improve operations so the system can support the new policy as soon as possible.

Photo via AOT

The airport added that it is coordinating closely and has arranged staff to facilitate passengers and manage the area in order to reduce the impact on travellers.

For the time being, Suvarnabhumi advised Thai Airways passengers to arrive earlier than usual and to follow the airline’s updates to avoid disruption to travel schedules, reported DailyNews.

In similar news, Suvarnabhumi International Airport issued an apology after Thai travel bloggers and other passengers complained about rude behaviour and poor customer service at a security screening checkpoint.

Complaints about airport screening have been circulating online in recent weeks, with Suvarnabhumi frequently singled out. Several bloggers said encounters with officers left passengers feeling poorly treated.

