Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 9:25 AM
277 1 minute read
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DNP News

Thai wildlife and airport enforcement officials arrested an Indian passenger at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on February 17 for allegedly attempting to traffick 15 live wild animals out of Thailand.

Komkrit Pinsai, chief of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Wildlife Checkpoint, reported the arrest as part of a joint Customs Immigration Quarantine (C.I.Q.) operation involving multiple agencies and focusing on preventing offences linked to forestry and wildlife laws during international arrivals and departures.

The arrest took place when officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport intercepted a passenger preparing to depart for India. Police identified the suspect as 38 year old Naveen Kumar, an Indian national.

INDIAN NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED ANIMAL SMUGGLING
Photo via DNP News

Kumar was reportedly travelling on Thai Airways flight TG313, scheduled to depart Suvarnabhumi (BKK) for Kolkata International Airport (CCU) on February 17.

Officers searched the passenger’s checked luggage and found 15 live wild animals concealed in a grey wheeled suitcase. The seizure included one langur, one gibbon and 13 turtles, including pulu and water turtles, hidden in plastic baskets and fabric bags.

INDIAN NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED ANIMAL SMUGGLING
Photo via DNP News

DNP News reported that officers also seized an old mobile phone, a NOTHING PHONE 05 3.2, which officials said was linked to the alleged offence and was kept as evidence.

Kumar was informed of alleged offences under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (sections 23, 17 and 18), the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (sections 242 and 252 in conjunction with section 166), the Animal Epidemics Act B.E. 2558 (section 31), and the Fisheries Royal Ordinance B.E. 2558 (section 92).

The animals were handed to the Wildlife Conservation Office and the Suvarnabhumi Airport Fishery Inspection Office for care, and the case was forwarded to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police for legal proceedings.

Related Articles

Similarly, a few weeks ago, an Indian passenger was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle live wildlife out of Thailand. Officers conducting a routine screening found a suspicious blue rectangular suitcase. They discovered two live Indochinese silvered langurs, a protected species under Thai law, inside.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

24 minutes ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

41 minutes ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

46 minutes ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

1 hour ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

2 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

2 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

3 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

19 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

19 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

20 hours ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

20 hours ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

21 hours ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

21 hours ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

22 hours ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

22 hours ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

23 hours ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

1 day ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 day ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

1 day ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

1 day ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 9:25 AM
277 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.