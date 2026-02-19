Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

Thai wildlife and airport enforcement officials arrested an Indian passenger at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on February 17 for allegedly attempting to traffick 15 live wild animals out of Thailand.

Komkrit Pinsai, chief of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Wildlife Checkpoint, reported the arrest as part of a joint Customs Immigration Quarantine (C.I.Q.) operation involving multiple agencies and focusing on preventing offences linked to forestry and wildlife laws during international arrivals and departures.

The arrest took place when officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport intercepted a passenger preparing to depart for India. Police identified the suspect as 38 year old Naveen Kumar, an Indian national.

Kumar was reportedly travelling on Thai Airways flight TG313, scheduled to depart Suvarnabhumi (BKK) for Kolkata International Airport (CCU) on February 17.

Officers searched the passenger’s checked luggage and found 15 live wild animals concealed in a grey wheeled suitcase. The seizure included one langur, one gibbon and 13 turtles, including pulu and water turtles, hidden in plastic baskets and fabric bags.

DNP News reported that officers also seized an old mobile phone, a NOTHING PHONE 05 3.2, which officials said was linked to the alleged offence and was kept as evidence. Kumar was informed of alleged offences under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (sections 23, 17 and 18), the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (sections 242 and 252 in conjunction with section 166), the Animal Epidemics Act B.E. 2558 (section 31), and the Fisheries Royal Ordinance B.E. 2558 (section 92).

The animals were handed to the Wildlife Conservation Office and the Suvarnabhumi Airport Fishery Inspection Office for care, and the case was forwarded to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police for legal proceedings.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, an Indian passenger was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle live wildlife out of Thailand. Officers conducting a routine screening found a suspicious blue rectangular suitcase. They discovered two live Indochinese silvered langurs, a protected species under Thai law, inside.