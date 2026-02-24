Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service

Suvarnabhumi International Airport issued an apology after Thai travel bloggers and other passengers complained about rude behaviour and poor customer service at a security screening checkpoint.

Several travel bloggers posted in recent days about negative experiences at security and passenger screening points at Thai airports, particularly Suvarnabhumi. Many said officers spoke to passengers without manners and showed little service-mindedness.

The Facebook page, เฮ้ย นี่มันประเทศไทยแลนด์ (Hey, this is Thailand), posted on Sunday, February 22, calling on Airports of Thailand (AOT) to address the conduct of checkpoint officers, even if they were subcontracted or outsourced staff.

The page said it witnessed officers refusing to explain screening procedures to foreign passengers and reacting negatively when travellers made mistakes.

One officer was reported to have shouted “You wrong” without clarifying the correct procedure. The page said the behaviour delayed the process and left the passenger with a poor experience.

Thai travel blogger Komkrit “Sunny” Machai wrote on his Facebook page, Backpaeger แบกเป้เกอร์, yesterday, February 23, criticising the attitude of staff working on baggage screening and X-ray checks at Suvarnabhumi Airport, saying…

“The baggage check-in and X-ray staff at Suvarnabhumi Airport are all so grumpy. Why aren’t they trained better in communication and emotional control?”

In the comments, Sunny said no one, including staff, wanted to deal with grumpy officers and that behaviour should improve. Sunny further alleged that an airport worker once complained about another passenger saying, “Is there anyone who is going to understand the process?”

Other online users shared similar claims. One said he was scolded for taking off his jacket too slowly. A Thai woman said she heard officers gossiping about foreign passengers, while others claimed staff were more focused on chatting among themselves than doing their jobs.

Some users said they had only encountered helpful officers, while others argued that checkpoint staff needed to be strict because they worked in security screening.

Following the online criticism, Suvarnabhumi Airport posted an official apology on its Facebook account today, February 24. The airport said it would improve services at the checkpoint based on passenger feedback and complaints.

The airport said it would require subcontractors responsible for staff at the checkpoint to provide customer service training, stressing polite and humble conduct and clearer information for passengers.

Despite the statement, many Thai social media users continued to post complaints, urging improvements across all areas of the airport, not only the security checkpoint.

Some people pointed out the plan to raise the international departure fee, saying that they hoped the service would improve in line with the increase.