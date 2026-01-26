More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 26, 2026, 9:59 AM
Photo via Thairath

Phuket International Airport has stepped up health screening for passengers arriving from India, following a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, now under active surveillance by Thai health authorities.

Although Thailand has not reported any Nipah cases, the Department of Disease Control is enforcing strict surveillance at international airports. Passengers arriving from affected areas are being screened to prevent potential spread.

According to the Government PR Department, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports have launched similar screening protocols, with cooperation from health, immigration and airport officials.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, Director Kittipong Kittikhajorn said preparations are underway to install screening checkpoints and begin random checks on arrivals from high-risk Indian cities.

Chiang Mai Airport has also implemented temperature screening using thermo-scan devices, distributed health advisory cards, and stepped up travel history checks, even without direct flights from India. Airport Director Karn Thanakuljirapath confirmed plans are in place to isolate and transfer passengers showing symptoms.

More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening | News by Thaiger
Passenger screening at Chiang Mai Airport | Photo via Thairath

In Phuket, the Airport Authority (PHA) is working with disease control officers, immigration, customs and tourist police to implement strict monitoring. Measures mirror those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly at the international terminal.

Phuket currently receives 13 direct flights daily from India, including five weekly flights from Kolkata, West Bengal, each carrying around 165 passengers, according to ThaiRath.

Targeted screening points are now in place, and Today News reports that terminal cleaning and sanitation cycles have been increased, especially around high-touch surfaces.

The Department of Disease Control continues to urge the public to stay calm, follow official updates, and avoid misinformation. Authorities reaffirmed their readiness to escalate measures if needed to ensure public health safety.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through infected animals, contaminated food, or close contact with infected individuals. The virus’s natural hosts are fruit bats, particularly those in the Pteropus genus.

Previous outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia have been linked to the consumption of fruit or sap contaminated with bat saliva or urine.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.